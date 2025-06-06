NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 6: Law not only regulates society but also guides ethical behaviour, maintaining equilibrium across various spheres of life to foster sustainable development. Law is a subject that regulates the society, therefore it is all necessary that law subject be taught in a manner which has correlations with other subjects, e.g. management, education, economics, computer science, information technology and psychology, for the reasons, when combined together, they provide a wholistic approach and solutions to socioeconomic problems in the present-day context of the society.

Justice Harvir Singh, Judge, Allahabad High Court, emphasized this in his online inaugural address at International Interdisciplinary Conference (IIC 2025) organised at SGT University, Gurugram.

Addressing the Conference, Justice M.M. Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court remarked, "Law is not a barrier but a catalyst for change, underlining the critical role of privacy protection and robust cyber laws in the modern digital ecosystem." He stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach combining law, ethics, sustainability, and technology to reshape global systems and safeguard human rights in the digital age.

This two-day global academic conclave, themed "Rewiring the Future Through Law, Management, Communication Technology and Engineering for a Sustainable Tomorrow," was organised in a hybrid mode to foster collaborative innovation, academic dialogue, and cross-sectoral solutions to address the evolving challenges of the Industry 5.0 era. It was organised jointly the by Department of Law & Department of Mass Communication & Media Technology.

Welcoming international perspectives, Prof. Anne-Thida Norodom, former Deputy Director at Paris Cite University, France, introduced the concept of solidarity as a guiding principle for digital governance. She argued that bridging the digital divide and enhancing cybersecurity capacity--particularly for developing nations--requires moving beyond traditional cooperation towards solidarity-based international legal frameworks. Her address invoked deeper reflection on fair assistance, reciprocal obligations, and capacity building within the evolving contours of international law.

In her address, Prof. (Dr.) Abha Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, SGT University called for a multidisciplinary focus integrating law with humanity, sustainability, ethics, and advanced technologies. She highlighted that the global research papers being presented at IIC 2025 reflect diverse voices and themes, reinforcing the need for interdisciplinary collaboration. Prof. Singh fostered a spirit of active engagement and academic camaraderie among participants, stressing the value of global exchange in shaping meaningful outcomes.

The inaugural session also featured special invitees including Dr. M.N. Hoda, Director, BVICAM, GGSIP University, New Delhi, Prof. Chhaya Bhardwaj, Associate Professor of Law, OP Jindal Global Law School, and Prof. Daniel H Stein, Assistant Director, Center for Environmental Law & Climate Change, OP Jindal Global University. Their keynote speeches provided rich insights on the intersections of ethical innovation, legal regulation, and communication in promoting sustainable futures.

Dr. Richa Chaudhary, Dean and Professor at the Faculty of Law, SGT University, delivered the vote of thanks, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the sitting judges, the former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of SGT University, and other esteemed national and international dignitaries who graced the occasion. She opened the floor for participant to begin the track sessions focused on the four thematic tracks. These thematic tracks were conducted amongst others by Ms. Smiti, Assistant Professor (Convener), Dr. Anchal Mittal Aggarwal, Associate Professor (Co-Convener IIC-2025) and Mr. Tabrej, Assistant Professor (Co-Convener IIC-2025).

