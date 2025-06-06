June Solstice is one of the most special and memorable events every year, when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere. This marks the longest and shortest times and the official beginning, or commonly said as the first day of summer. Apart from that, the June solstice is also a gentle reminder for everyone that it's all about the natural rhythm and the beauty of the Earth's changing seasons. Let's learn more about the June solstice 2025 in this article and why it is known as the longest and shortest day of the year. June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More – Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

Summer Solstice 2025 Date and Time:

June solstice 2025 will happen on Friday, June 20, at 10:42 PM EDT (08:11 AM IST).

What Is the Summer Solstice?

Do you know what actually happens on June solstice or summer solstice? Actually, on that particular day, we get more sunlight than at any other time of the year. That is why it is considered one of the most special times when you can easily enjoy nature's creations by sitting outdoors and enjoying them with pure intentions. Strawberry Moon 2025 Date and Time: When Is June's Full Moon? How To Watch It? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event.

When Does the Summer Solstice Happen?

Solstice happens twice in a year: once in June and once in December. The June solstice is known for its longest day in the northern hemisphere and the shortest day in the southern hemisphere. This June solstice is when the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere. Now, it reaches its northernmost latitude at this time of year. It moves south once more after the solstice.

Why Is the June Solstice the Longest Day?

In June, the northern hemisphere is completely tilted towards the Sun, which is why it gets more sunlight during the daytime. All of this happens because it is the longest day for the people living north of the equator. After all, it is when the top part of the Earth is tilted closest to the Sun. That is why the Sun shines the most on that part of the world for a longer time during the day.

On the other hand, the June solstice is the shortest day of the year, for people in the southern hemisphere. In this case as well, the influence increases with distance from the equator. Only people from the Antarctic Circle will be able to experience the polar night.

