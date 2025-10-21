Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Topnotch Foundation organized the DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM INSPIRATION AWARDS 2025 on 9th Oct 2025 at Hotel The LaLit, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 25th July 2025.

DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM INSPIRATION AWARDS 2025 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

The chief guests & guests of honour for the ceremony included:

- Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Ji - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

- Shri Rajesh Nagar Ji - Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Govt. of Haryana

- Mr. Randeep Hooda Ji - India Film Actor

- Shri Abhishek Verma Ji - Chief National Coordinator for NDA Election & Alliance Shiv Sena

- Shri Ravinder Singh Negi Ji - Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA)

- Shri Pravesh Ratn Ji - Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly

- Shri Ashish Mishra Ji - Senior BJP leader

- Shri Vinay Chaudhary - National Co- Incharge of Research & Policy OBC Morcha BJP

- Dr Rohit Mody Ji - Guest of Honour

- Mr Rupam Sharma Ji - Guest of Honour

The winners were felicitated included individuals/organizations from all across India. Some of the Awardees and their Award Titles for the DR. A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM INSPIRATION AWARDS 2025 on 25th July were as follows:

- Maj Gen Svp Singh, Vsm (R) Former Additional Director General Artillery, 1971 Indo-Pak War - Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution for Nation

- Mr. Chapsi, Mr. Premji, Mr. Damji, Mr. Naresh, Mr. Saket shah, Mr. Lalji - Best Sthapatya World Wide

- Mizen Water Solutions (Founder & C.E.O. Vishesh Tiwari) - India's Top 5 Msme Startup In Sustainable Environmental Solutions-Water & Waste Management

- Design Legends - Outstanding Contribution in The Field of Architecture and Nation Building

- Delhi Public School, Siliguri - Most Outstanding Contribution in Quality Education of The Year (India)

- Mr. Rachit Jain - Most Inspiring Personality In The Maritime Industry & Nation Building

- Dr. Jitesh Manghwani - Best Spine Surgeon AndRobotic Spine Surgeon in Delhi

- Ms Reetu Rani (Talented Ritu Insan) - Most Inspiring Young Woman in Business Leadership & Woman Empowerment

- Digiline Systems Pvt Ltd - Excellence in Modular Operation Theatre in Indiawest India

- Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Most Renowned Investigation Agency in India With Excellence Services

- Cosmic Birla Group (Mr. Aditya Vikram Birla Chairman & Managing Director) - Most Admired Business Group of The Year

- Mr. Harmeet Singh Arora and Mrs. Ishmeet Arora -Most Valuable Modular Kitchen Brand in Delhi NCR

- Province Immigration Pvt Ltd - Best Immigration Consultant in India

- Mr. Amit Kumar Modi (Director & CEO - Param Group) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Real Estate Business Leadership & Nation Building

- Vinsum Axpress India Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Logistics Company in India

- JDA Infra Limited - Excellence In Real Estate Development & Customer Satisfaction

- Mr. Subramanian Balamurugan - Beyond Just A Screen - An Experience of Excellence Best Quality & Effective Price Television Brand Of The Year

- Artyss Designn Studio - Leading Interior Designer Brand Of The Year

- Ms. Sheena Singh Gupta (Mom & I By The House Of Mother's Pride) - Visionary Woman Leader Award

- Mr. Abhi Shah - Visionary Global Leader Award

- Mr. Bharat Kumar Rao - Leadership In Transformative Change To Tribal Education Systems, Empowering Students And Communities To Thrive Academically And Socially

- Mr. Jeet Chakarborty - Executive Excellence In Strategic Growth & Business Leadership

- Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd. - Most Trusted Architectural Glass Manufacturer Of The Year

- Dr. Kalpana Upmanyu - Best Psychologist In India

- O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd - Best Digital & Performance Marketing Agency In India

- Dr. Ranjeet Singh - Most Trusted Ayurvedic Infertility Clinic In Delhi NCR

- Col. Dr. Sunil Jain - Armed Forces Medical Education Artificial Intelligence Strategies Icon

- Mr. Munish Bansal- Most Trusted Business & Real Estate Coach In India

- Charvi Ashiyana Pvt. Ltd. - Excellent Construction Company

- Paramount Universal Private Limited - Top Brand For Premium Daily Living Solutions

- Centre For Agri-Management (Cam), Utkal University! - Most Trusted Agribusiness Management Institute In India

- Prop Solutions 4 U Pvt. Ltd - India's Leading Real Estate Company

- Dhiraj Rig Pvt. Ltd. (CEO - Mr Indrajit Tapriya)- Best In Tractor Piling Rig Manufacturers

- Genie Bazaar Pvt Ltd - Most Innovative Work Place Management Company In India

- VSE Solar Pvt Ltd. - Most Trusted Solar Epc Company Of The Year

- Shree Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan BanswaraRajasthan - Outstanding Contribution In Skill Development, Youth Empowerment & Child Protection Rights

- Mr. Rahul Jain - Most Iconic Youth Leader In India

- Technogreen Air Conditioning Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trusted Premier HVAC Technological Company In South India

- HTL Infotech (Mr. Yogesh Kwatra Founder & Director) - Award For Outstanding Innovation In Performance Marketing

- Mr. Sanjay Jain - Best Performing Law Firm In Commercial, Corporate And Arbitration Laws

- Amaze Pest Controll Services (Founder & CEO - Ms Priyanka Singh) - Most Trusted Pest Control Service Provider In Maharashtra

- Dr. Shabeer Ahmed - Excellence In Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic And Robotic Surgery

- Dr. Chella Pandian Pitchai - Most Iconic Leader Of The Year For Women Development In Stem - Biocon Biologics

- Dr. Kettaki Kasbekar - Most Intelligent And Influential Women Leader Award

- Avertech Services Pvt Ltd - Leading Aws Cloud Solutions Provider Of The Year

- Op Jindal University - Leading University For Quality Education & Global Readiness Of The Year

- Heinrich Limited (Mr. Jitendra Singh, Managing Director) - Excellence In Innovation & Sustainability In Life Safety And Digital Technologies

- Mr. Devansh Sharma - Outstanding Young Real Estate Entrepreneur Of The Year

- Flexi Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd - Best Quality Furniture Manufacturer In India

- Brahmasri Tangirala Venkata Muralikumar Sarma - Global Excellence Vedic Astrologer

- Sri Shubhankaree Seva Samiti - Sri ShubhankareeVaidikha Visista Seva Award

- 1gen - Most Innovative Tech Company Of The Year

- Ashoka Women's Engineering College - Best Women's Engineering College In Andhra Pradesh

- Mr. Sandeep Singh (Founder & CEO - Quampetence) - C-Suite Leadership Excellence Honour - Information Technology

- Dr Niti Gaur - Dermatologist - Most Trusted Skin & Wellness Clinic Of The Year

- Truxcargo Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Logistics Service Provider Of The Year

- Microfilter Polymers Limited - Best Water Treatment Systems Manufacturer Of The Year

- Mr. Rajesh Deshpande - Visionary Leader For Financial Literacy And Nation Building

- Aggarwal Namkeen (Founder & CEO Mr Sanjeev Agarwal) - Most Trusted Healthy Snacks Brand In North India

- Smartlink Trans-Freight Private Limited - Excellence In Customs Clearance & International Freight Forwarding

- Mr Tanay Tulsaney - Outstanding Contribution To Entrepreneurship & Mentorship

- Proeffico Solutions Private Limited - Ai Solution Provider Of The Year

- Dr. Gudiduru Vijayakumar - Best Cyber Crime Investigator In India

- Bluebit Systems - Emerging Digital Marketing Agency In Mumbai

- Winsome Medicare Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company Of The Year

- Ami Polymer Pvt. Ltd - Excellence In Delivering Affordable Global Polymeric Solutions For Healthcare, Life Science, Pharma & Engineering Application

- U Pay Digi India Pvt. Ltd - Best Digital Payment Solutions Provider Of The Year

- Krishna Automobile - Most Trusted Automobile In Delhi/NCR

- Mr. Saket Shah - Life Designer Coach, Numerologist And Mindset Coach

- Mr. Dhanesh Bhardwaj, Mrics, (M/S Db Project Management Consultants) - Hospitality, High-End Commercial & Residential Projects)

- Chandan Health Care Ltd - Excellence In Healthcare Award For Leading Diagnostic Services Provider In India

- Dr Riddhe Shilpi - Most Trusted Vastu Expert & Tarot Card Reader Of The Year

- Dr. Navil Prasad - Most Iconic Healthcare Leader Of The Year

- Mr. Paul George - Most Inspiring Personality In Supply Chain & Logistics Management Leadership

- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla - The Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon Ang Stereotactic

- Amar Polyfils Pvt. Ltd - Leading Manufacturer & Exporter Of Collagen Peptides

- Nextgen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (Dr. Nagma Abbasi-Founder) - Best Healthcare & Life Sciences Innovator

- Dr. Ved Prakaash Banga - Outstanding Contribution In Healthcare And Drug Affordability

- Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India - Best Luxury Wedding Planner Of The Year

- Geeta University - North India's Leader In Ai & Emerging Tech Education

- Adv Akash Gupta - Outstanding Contribution In Legal Services And Social Services In Delhi

- Dr Sandeep Khetarpal - Global Insurance Leader Of The Year

- Virtual Galaxy Infotech - Tech Pioneer In Conversational Banking

- Carpsea Management And Consulting Service Pvt. Ltd. - Best End-To-End Manpower & Staffing Solutions Provider Leading Provider In Staffing, Dark Store Management Services

- My Nest Interiors & Constructions - Best Interior & Construction Contractor In Telangana

- Dr. Pradeep Nagalkar - Biotechnology Quality Leader Of The Year

- Dr. (H.C.) Vijaykumar Bhaskar Madne - Most Inspiring Personality In Realestate Management Leadership & Nation Building

- V S Realtors India Pvt Ltd. - Outstanding Real Estate Growth & Development Firm Of The Year

- Sanix Formulation Pvt Ltd - Most Emerging Pharmaceutical Company of the Year in India

- Mr. Satya Subham Rout - Brand Strategist Of The Year (India)--A Tribal Cooperative Brand Under Government Of Odisha That Has Helped More Than 4 Lakh Tribal Farmers Uplift Their Living Standards And Is Now An Internationally Recognised Brand Risen From Odisha That Satya And His Team Have Worked On

- Mr. Katkuri Manohar Reddy - Most Emerging Social Change Leader (Telangana)

- Dr. Sagar Sharma - Most Trusted Pediatric Occupational Therapist In Jaipur, Rajasthan

- Nehlia Realtors Llp - Excellence In Trusted Real Estate Services

- Dr Sampangi Raghu Ram Raj - Best Neuro Specialist with Advanced Surgical Expertise, Cutting-Edge Technology, And Empathetic Patient Care

- Dr Anil Gupta - Lifetime Achievement In Social Impact & Nation Building

- Adv. (Prof.) Sonu Dutta - Outstanding Contribution To Education And Social Welfare

- Cnb Property Venture Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Real Estate Solutions Provider Of The Year

- Its Dental College - Best Multispecialty Dental Clinic Of The Year

- Mr. Bharat Sahu - Outstanding Contribution In Innovative School Practices

- Acuver Consulting Private Limited - Most Trusted It Solutions Provider In India

- Kriya Quest Innovations Private Limited - Innovative Leadership In Education

- Protech Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd - Excellence In Infrastructure Development

- Dr Malini BR - Lifetime Achievement In Women & Child Protection

- The Smart Healing - Most Trusted Healing & Wellness Center Of The Year

- Dr. Mani Kapur - Healing Touch Eye & Maternity Centre

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

