The Side-by-Side range is available in three premium variants - Morandi Grey, Black Glass, and Morandi Grey with Water Dispenser.

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 5: Toshiba, the globally trusted Japanese brand in home appliances, proudly announces the launch of its latest Side-by-Side Refrigerator range in India, setting a new benchmark in premium cooling solutions for modern, design-conscious homes.

As Indian consumers increasingly seek appliances that combine elevated aesthetics with intelligent performance, Toshiba continues to lead with purposeful innovation. The new Side-by-Side series reflects the brand's commitment to delivering technologically advanced, high-quality home appliances engineered to complement evolving lifestyle aspirations.

Siddharth Saxena, Country Head, Midea India, said:

"The launch of this new range is not just about a product--it is about brand philosophy. With our new Side-by-Side refrigerator range, we are bringing together Japanese precision, intelligent engineering, and contemporary design for the evolving Indian home. This range reflects our commitment to delivering appliances that not only perform exceptionally but also elevate everyday living experiences."

The Side-by-Side range is available in three premium variants, Morandi Grey, Black Glass, and Morandi Grey with Water Dispenser, each designed to suit distinct lifestyle needs while delivering superior performance and reliability.

Powered by an Origin Inverter system for energy savings and low-noise operation, the range ensures efficient, consistent cooling. Fresh Preservation with Multi Air Flow maintains uniform temperature for long-lasting freshness, while the Smart Digital Control Panel ensures effortless access and easy operation, along with features like Child and Vacation Modes, which add everyday convenience and flexibility.

The large-capacity refrigerator is available in two elegant finishes, Morandi Grey and Black Glass trio blends intelligent performance with refined aesthetics, ensuring the perfect balance of style and substance.

Unveiling the Range Through a Brand Film

Marking this milestone, Toshiba also released a brand film on 5th March that captures the philosophy behind the new Side-by-Side range. The film celebrates the harmony between thoughtful design and everyday life, reinforcing the idea that innovation is most meaningful when it enhances daily experiences. Rooted in the belief that technology should seamlessly support modern living, the film brings alive Toshiba's promise of being #RightByYourSide in every moment that matters.

Availability

The new Side-by-Side Refrigerator range will be available across leading outlets in India. All Toshiba refrigerators come with a 10-year compressor warranty. The brand also ensures robust after-sales services through a wide network of service centers to ensure ease and availability for its customers. At present, the company has a strong network of dealers across India and robust after-sales services through its strong service footprint in the country. The brand has a toll-free service support where customers can directly connect on the number - 18004191111.

