NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Global consumer electronics leader Toshiba today announced the launch of its cutting-edge QLED Gaming TV, the Z570RP, featuring the groundbreaking REGZA Engine ZRi that intelligently optimizes picture and sound to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.

Also Read | May 29 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on May 29.

The Z570RP represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment technology, combining Toshiba's renowned Japanese craftsmanship with advanced artificial intelligence to transform how consumers experience television.

"The launch of the Toshiba Z570RP represents our resolve to redefine premium entertainment," said Mr. Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India. "The Z570RP's Japanese-designed elegance and AI-powered REGZA Engine exemplify our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology into consumers' homes at accessible price points," he added.

Also Read | Hindi Journalism Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Tracing the Roots and Role of Hindi Media in India.

Designed for today's discerning consumers, the Z570RP is packed with a range of premium features that enhance every aspect of viewing, gaming, and daily living. From revolutionary AI-driven performance to a health-conscious display design, the Z570RP Gaming TV is crafted to deliver an all-around immersive experience.

Revolutionary AI-Powered Performance

At the heart of the Z570RP lies Toshiba's revolutionary REGZA Engine ZRi, which harnesses the power of AI to optimize picture quality, audio performance, and gaming capabilities. The sophisticated AI analysis technology intelligently maximizes the television's potential across all viewing scenarios.

The Z570RP features Direct Full Array backlighting and QLED Color technology, producing vibrant, lifelike images with exceptional contrast and color accuracy. For gaming enthusiasts, the television offers an outstanding 144Hz refresh rate and the intuitive Game Deck interface, making it the perfect choice for next-generation console gaming.

Immersive Viewing Experience

The innovative Pure-View Display technology minimizes screen glare while significantly expanding viewing angles, ensuring every seat in the room offers an optimal visual experience. This visual excellence is complemented by 360° Surround Upscaling, which creates immersive, room-filling audio without requiring additional equipment.

Premium Features for Modern Living

The Z570RP integrates seamlessly into any living space through authentic Japanese design philosophy that balances form and function. The television's sophisticated far-field voice recognition system enables effortless operation from anywhere in the room, enhancing user convenience. Gaming performance is further elevated through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which ensures fluid, tear-free gameplay. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification guarantee cinema-quality picture and sound reproduction for an immersive entertainment experience.

Availability and Pricing

The Toshiba Z570RP QLED Gaming TV is available in 55", 65", 75", 85" and 100" screen sizes, with prices starting from INR 42,999*. This price includes a host of exciting launch offers including 1-Year JioHotstar Premium Subscription, No Cost EMI Options, and attractive exchange offers. The Z570RP series will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting today. Visit www.flipkart.com/product/p/itme?pid=TVSHB3H568YM72WR to purchase now.

Toshiba, Japan's No.1 TV brand, is a trusted global name renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and Japanese engineering excellence. With a legacy of over 70 years in consumer electronics, Toshiba continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment. Toshiba TV in India are manufactured, sold and supported by Hisense India Pvt Ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)