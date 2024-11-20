PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: In the Indian healthcare landscape, respiratory diseases continue to pose significant challenges, affecting people of all ages. These conditions, ranging from common colds to life-threatening lung disorders, demand specialised care and cutting-edge treatments. In response to this growing health concern, Jehangir Hospital, a renowned multispeciality hospital in Pune is transforming respiratory care through its advanced pulmonology department. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, innovative treatment protocols, and a patient-centric approach, the hospital aims to deliver comprehensive respiratory care that significantly improves patient outcomes.

Dr. Mahendra Kawedia, Senior Pulmonologist and Head of the Pulmonology Unit at Jehangir Hospital says, "The growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses in India are stressing the urgent need for specialised care. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment, the core principle driving the comprehensive range of cutting-edge diagnostic services at our pulmonology department, and are carefully designed to address the intricate nature of respiratory conditions."

Key Respiratory Diseases in India:

* COPD is exacerbated by factors such as smoking, air pollution, biomass fuel exposure, and occupational hazards.

* Characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, asthma's prevalence in India has surged due to urbanisation, environmental pollution, and changing lifestyles.

* With India bearing the highest burden of tuberculosis worldwide, efforts to control the disease are challenged by emerging drug-resistant strains.

* A leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly among children under five and the elderly, pneumonia's prevalence is exacerbated by factors like malnutrition and inadequate healthcare access.

* Incidence rates have risen in India due to increased tobacco use, environmental pollutants, and lifestyle changes, with lung cancer being a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Dr. Sanjay Bafna, Consultant Senior Paediatrician at Jehangir Hospital says, "It is essential to adopt a multidisciplinary approach in providing thorough care for children facing complex respiratory conditions. This strategy goes beyond just treating respiratory symptoms; it also focuses on addressing any underlying medical or developmental issues."

Comprehensive Respiratory Services at Jehangir Hospital

The pulmonology department at Jehangir Hospital provides a wide range of services that cater to various aspects of respiratory health.

- Pulmonary Function Testing: The advanced PFT lab at Jehangir Hospital, outfitted with cutting-edge technology, meticulously assesses lung function with precision and accuracy. From spirometry to lung volume measurements and diffusion capacity testing, the expert respiratory therapists utilise the latest techniques to evaluate pulmonary function and diagnose conditions such as asthma, COPD, and restrictive lung diseases.

- Imaging Services: Leveraging advanced imaging capabilities encompassing chest X-rays, computed tomography scans, and magnetic resonance imaging, the hospital provides detailed insights into the structure and function of the respiratory system. Whether detecting pulmonary nodules, evaluating airway abnormalities, or assessing the extent of lung disease, the radiology team delivers high-quality imaging solutions to support accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

- Bronchoscopy: Within the dedicated bronchoscopy suite at Jehangir Hospital, a range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures are conducted to investigate and manage respiratory disorders. The hospital employs flexible and rigid bronchoscopy techniques and their skilled pulmonologists visualise the airways, obtain tissue samples for biopsy, remove foreign bodies, and perform interventions such as bronchial stenting and bronchial thermoplasty.

- Nidra - Sleep Studies Clinic: Through the comprehensive sleep medicine program at Jehangir Hospital, polysomnography and home sleep apnea testing are conducted to evaluate sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and insomnia. Their multidisciplinary team of sleep specialists, respiratory therapists, and technologists collaboratively diagnose and manage sleep-related breathing disorders, thereby enhancing patients' quality of life and overall well-being.

- EBUS: Endobronchial Ultrasound bronchoscopy is a procedure used at Jehangir Hospital to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer. The EBUS scope has a video camera with an ultrasound probe attached to create local images of lungs and nearby lymph nodes in order to accurately locate and evaluate areas seen on x-rays or scans that need a closer look.

Dr. Pankaj Jain, Consultant Pulmonologist at Jehangir Hospital, says, "The department utilises advanced diagnostic tools such as high-resolution CT scans, pulmonary function tests, bronchoscopy, and sleep studies to identify the underlying cause of respiratory problems. The department performs advanced procedures such as endobronchial ultrasound, rigid bronchoscopy, and pleural procedures not only enhance diagnostic accuracy but also provide effective treatment options with shorter recovery times."

"Acknowledging the pressing necessity, Jehangir Hospital has assembled a team of seasoned pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and support staff dedicated to delivering unmatched care in the realm of respiratory medicine. From diagnosis to treatment and beyond, the Pulmonology Department offers an extensive array of services tailored to address various respiratory conditions, including asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and tuberculosis, among others. With a patient-centric ethos and an emphasis on cutting-edge treatments, the department endeavours to empower patients to breathe easier and live healthier lives," remarked Vinod Swantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital.

The Advanced Pulmonology Department at Jehangir Hospital exemplifies the integration of advanced technology, skilled professionals, and patient-centric care in addressing respiratory health challenges. Through a multidisciplinary approach, innovative treatments, and community outreach, the department not only transforms respiratory care but also inspires hope, and improves patient outcomes in the field of pulmonology.

