VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: TransIndia, a trusted Mumbai-headquartered real estate developer with over 15 years of experience in residential and mixed-use development, founded by Mr. Rajendra Rajan, has announced its strategic entry into the Greater Matunga District, encompassing key micro-markets such as Matunga and Sion one of the fast-emerging residential corridors in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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Over the past four years, the Greater Matunga District catchment has witnessed consistent price appreciation, with residential values rising by approximately 37% ft. by the end of 2025. At this level, pricing remains closely aligned with South Central Mumbai, reflecting only a marginal variance and reinforcing the district's steadily strengthening premium positioning.

The outlook continues to remain optimistic, with value growth expected to accelerate further, driven by rising redevelopment momentum and ongoing infrastructure enhancements across the micro-market. These factors collectively enhance the area's attractiveness and point towards sustained capital appreciation in the coming years. At the same time, supply dynamics remain favourable, with the estimated time required to liquidate available inventory standing at approximately 18 months, indicating a healthy absorption rate. Notably, the current inventory mix is heavily skewed towards under-construction supply, with only about 2% of units ready to occupy and nearly 98% under development, further supporting future price stability and growth.

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Mr. Rajendra Rajan, Founder, TransIndia Group, said, "Greater Matunga District, including Matunga and Sion, offers a rare balance of legacy, connectivity, and residential character. It is among the few micro-markets in Mumbai that combine central location with quality social infrastructure and a strong community environment. Our entry reflects TransIndia's long-term vision to develop high-quality residential projects that respect the area's cultural fabric while introducing modern, sustainable living solutions. We believe this project will be a game changer for the micro-market and set new benchmarks for residential development in this part of the city."

The transformation of the Greater Matunga District is being underpinned by an unprecedented scale of infrastructure development, with over ₹3.50 lakh crore worth of capital deployed across key projects and more than 2,078 kilometres of infrastructure either delivered or under construction. The micro-market enjoys proximity to some of Mumbai's most critical connectivity upgrades, including Metro Lines 3 and 4, the suburban railway network, monorail access, and major arterial routes such as the Eastern and Western Express Highways. Additionally, landmark infrastructure such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway further enhance regional accessibility. With seamless connectivity to both the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the district is emerging as a highly integrated and future-ready urban node, strengthening its appeal as a premium residential destination.

The Greater Matunga District's enduring appeal is further strengthened by its robust and well-established social infrastructure, which continues to drive strong end-user demand across segments. The neighbourhood offers seamless access to a wide network of reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and lifestyle destinations within a short radius. From leading institutes such as VJTI, ICT, and Welingkar Institute of Management to prominent colleges, schools, and hospitals including Hinduja Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital, the area is deeply anchored in both academic and healthcare excellence. In addition, its proximity to key commercial hubs, premium retail destinations, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport enhances overall liveability and convenience. This rare blend of cultural legacy, connectivity, and everyday infrastructure positions the district as one of Mumbai's most stable and sought-after residential micro-markets, particularly for families and long-term homeowners.

TransIndia's entry into the Greater Matunga District builds on the Group's philosophy of creating long-term value through quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design. With a strong legacy of assets aligned with international standards, the company now brings the same discipline, execution capability, and vision to residential real estate.

As the Greater Matunga District continues to evolve into one of Mumbai's most desirable residential addresses, TransIndia Group's entry marks a defining moment, underscoring its confidence in the corridor and its clear, long-term vision for urban living in the MMR region.

About TransIndia

TransIndia Group is a Mumbai-headquartered real estate developer with over 15 years of experience in residential and mixed-use development. Founded by Mr. Rajendra Rajan, the Group has evolved into a diversified organisation with interests across real estate, media, and hospitality.

The company has delivered over 12L Sq.Ft Delivered and currently has more than 55L+ Sq.Ft under development across seven suburbs in Mumbai. Its projects focus on thoughtful design, quality construction, and timely delivery, integrating future-ready technology to meet the evolving needs of modern urban living.

TransIndia Group has also contributed to community development through rehabilitation initiatives that have benefited more than 2,500 tenements and provided improved housing for over 1,000 families. Guided by its philosophy "You, Above All," the Group places people at the centre of every stage of development.

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