Las Vegas [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of Tredence Customer 360, a transformative customer intelligence solution designed for Telco, Media & Technology (TMT) enterprises at Google Cloud Next 2025. Built on Google Cloud Platform, Customer 360 connects fragmented customer data to deliver real-time insights, hyper-personalization, and predictive intelligence that drive engagement, retention, and revenue growth.

Tredence Customer 360 delivers an AI-driven 360-degree view of the customer, connecting first- and third-party data across touchpoints like streaming, gaming, customer service, and commerce media. It eliminates data silos, offering 40+ CXM Data Models, 200+ AI/ML Accelerators, and 30+ Self-Serve Solutions, empowering enterprises to predict customer behavior, optimize interactions, and drive superior outcomes. Whether it's reducing churn, increasing ad revenue, or enhancing call center efficiency, Customer 360 provides an intelligence layer that transforms customer engagement from reactive to proactive.

Customer 360 doesn't just analyze data--it predicts, infers, and personalizes interactions with 2,500+ behavioral signals, anticipating everything from churn risk to price sensitivity. The Customer Engagement Driver, powered by GenAI, delivers instant, AI-driven insights through natural language, eliminating dashboards and delays. With seamless integration across marketing, contact centers, and digital platforms, Customer 360 adapts to every persona, whether a business leader seeking real-time answers or a data scientist diving deep into analytics.

" Telco, Media and Tech enterprises need more than a dashboard; they need a growth engine. Tredence Customer 360 delivers on that promise by combining AI, predictive analytics, and industry-specific intelligence to help businesses anticipate customer needs and act on them in real time," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO of Tredence. "With Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, we are enabling our clients to drive superior customer experiences and sustainable growth."

"Customers today expect seamless, intelligent interactions across all digital and physical touchpoints," said Anupam Wahi, Chief Business Officer, Telco, Media & Tech, Tredence. "Tredence Customer 360 is purpose-built for Telco, Media and Tech enterprises that leverages customized LLMs and their Generative AI capabilities to decode customer intent, reduce churn, and unlock new revenue streams, all while maintaining the highest standards of data security and governance."

Tredence will showcase Customer 360 and share success stories at booth - 3079 during Google Cloud Next 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Click here to learn more: Advancing Decision Intelligence with Agentic AI | Google Cloud Next '25.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

