Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trehan Iris, one of the veteran players in the Indian real estate sector continues to grow strong with the leasing activity in its project Iris Tech Park in Gurugram. The company has leased out over 60,000 sq. ft. of office space in the last Qtr. of FY 22-23 to six new companies.

Located at Sohna Road, Gurugram, Iris Tech Park is a landmark and emerged as a hub for businesses of all kinds. The iconic project already houses various real estate, research, IT, accounting, and banking companies. Trehan Iris has signed up with new occupiers like Internshala, TATA AIG General Insurance Company, Expertlancing Research Services LLP, Qbit Labs, CloudTechner, and WKT Logistics. With these, Trehan Iris has eminent clients associated with them e.g. SBI, Honda Motorcycle, and Scooters Pvt. Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., NSK Bearing India Pvt. Ltd., Prometric Testing Pvt. Ltd., Hear.com (Soundrise Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Data Bridge Market Research, Stago India Pvt. Ltd. Solveda Software India Pvt. Ltd., Goolean Technologies Pvt. Ltd. AIG Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Applicate IT Solutions, Mayekawa India Pvt. Ltd., Prospecta Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oodles Technologies, etc. Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "We have been receiving healthy traction across companies and brands showing interest in Iris Tech Park. We are glad to have new brands associated with us as boasting top-of-the-line infrastructure, enhanced services, and modern amenities, the office spaces are designed to cater to the needs of modern businesses and new-age working professionals. Offering everything that businesses need to stay connected and thrive, Iris Tech Park, is mindfully designed and emerging as an iconic business destination amongst corporates and MNCs."

Also Read | Japan Fire: Blaze Erupts at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata.

Iris Tech Park is spread across five acres of land in Sector 48 Gurugram, close to Sohna Road, the city's central commercial hub. The 10-story project has 400 car parking spots across three basements as well as 75 visitor parking spaces. It also has four passenger elevators and one service elevator. Strategically located, the project is easily accessible to NH 8, the Golf course extension, the HUDA City Centre, and the SPR. Besides, it is easily accessible via the 6-lane NH-8 express highway and is 15 minutes' drive away from the airport.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)