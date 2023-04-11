The first round of the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 has reached is climax only with teams from the final Group D left to play. Till now the ISL clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters have shown dominance over the I League clubs while some I League clubs like Sreenidi Deccan has shown significant fight, In the final match day of the first round of the Group Stages, there are two games. In the first game of the day, Mumbai City FC face Churchill Brothers at Payannad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala. The match has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this match can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live: ATK Mohun Bagan Claim Top Spot of Group C, Jamshedpur FC Register First Points.

Mumbai City FC had a great season in the ISL 2022-23. They were in great form and almost looked invincible at one point of time. They won the league shield comprehensively and after that decided to rest their few key players in the next few matches and that broke their momentum which led to their shock defeat in the semi-final. In the Super Cup, Mumbai City FC has decided to field a team without their foreigners. Despite that, Mumbai City FC have a plethora of talent up their ranks and backed by the able and strategical coaching of Des Buckingham, they stand a significant chance of winning the Super Cup. Although, their style might not suit a knockout tournament format.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have made their way through the play-off qualifiers. Foreign duo Ansumana Kromah and Martin Chaves's contribution at the front have given an advantage to Churchill Brothers that helped them put six past Real Kashmir in the qualifiers match. Churchill Brothers Goa Mateus Costa sees the match against Mumbai City FC as an opportunity and confirmed that there is no pressure on the players and they will play freely.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Mumbai City FC will be challenging Churchill Brothers in their first match of Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Payannad Stadium, Manjeri, Kerala.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between Mumbai City FC and Churchill Brothers will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the MCFC vs CBSC match. They however will have to pay a subscription fee or take a match pass to watch this game.

