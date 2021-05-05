Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trident Ltd. has announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women 2021 by Economic Times.

ET has recognized a few companies that have stepped forward to make a difference and have successfully created a new benchmark for Diversity & Inclusion in Corporate India.

Trident Limited has been recognized for its outstanding initiatives and policies to safeguard the interest of women professionals working with them and ensure the bar of equality, safety, diversity and inclusion at workplace is not just met but raised higher for other corporates in India to follow.

ET has included corporates that have not just succeeded in being at par with gender equality at workplace but have also created an encouraging environment for women employees at work.

In a detailed conversation with the Strategic Human Resource Head at Trident Limited: Minakshi Arora, said, "At the outset we would like to thank Economic Times for giving us this opportunity to showcase to the world how at Trident being different is normal for every woman."

Named after a divine symbol representing female power, Trident outclasses most companies in the industry when it comes to providing the best facilities to women members. We have a dedicated Diversity & Inclusion council named Asmita to ensure zero gaps in Hiring, Compensation and Promotions. Be it taking care of kids for working women, flexible working hours, menstrual leaves, giving preference to women sole earners in hiring - we make sure that every woman feels safe and happy at Trident. Through Asmita, we are consciously working to include women members from every part of the society especially the differently-abled members. Under Hastkala, we also support rural women to be financially independent."

She added, "This felicitation by The Economic Times will further strengthen our resolve to make Trident the Most Loved Place for Women to Work." The group began with a solitary unit making high-quality yarn. However, in due course, the group catapulted to become the largest manufacturer of terry towels and one of the largest integrated home textile manufacturers in the world; a feat nonpareil.

"Today, we have travelled far beyond being a home textile manufacturer, by successfully diversifying into paper, chemicals, energy and more. From Punjab to the homes of millions of customers across 100 countries, Trident is on a verge of becoming a household name that takes conscious care of its customers, employees and all stakeholders, and treats them 'the best'."

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is vertically integrated textiles (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in the Home Textiles space in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in two major business segments: Textiles and Paper, besides Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)