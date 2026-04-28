Business News | Trishakti Industries Delivers Breakout FY26, Revenue Up 90% YoY, Targets ~80-85% CAGR Ahead

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28: Trishakti Industries Limited (BSE: 531279), India's fast-growing infrastructure equipment rental company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, delivering robust growth driven by strong fleet expansion, high utilization, and sustained demand across infrastructure and renewable sectors.

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The Company delivered exceptional performance in Q4 and FY26, with revenue increasing 3.1x YoY and EBITDA rising 2.5x YoY, reflecting strong execution and operating leverage.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights:

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Management Commentary:

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Trishakti Industries Limited, stated, "FY26 marks a breakout year for Trishakti, with strong execution across operations and financial performance. In Q4, we delivered a sharp acceleration in growth with revenue increasing ~3.1x YoY, reflecting rapid scale-up in fleet deployment and strong execution across large-ticket projects

During the year, we accelerated our growth investments with capex deployment of over ₹21,000 Lacs (~₹210 Cr), significantly ahead of our ~₹10,000 Lacs (~₹100 Cr) target, enabling rapid fleet expansion and strengthening our ability to service large-scale infrastructure projects.

Our aggressive capex deployment has translated into a substantial scale-up in the business, with Total Assets increasing to ₹28,910.35 Lacs, positioning us strongly to capture the ongoing infrastructure opportunity.

With strong demand visibility and an expanding fleet, we are targeting a ~80-85% revenue CAGR over mid term, supported by continued capex, high utilization levels, and deepening relationships with Tier-1 clients.

With India's infrastructure and renewable sectors witnessing sustained investments, we are well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Our focus remains on disciplined expansion, improving asset yields, and scaling into new verticals such as mining, ports, and offshore infrastructure."

About Trishakti Industries Limited:

Founded in 1985, Trishakti Industries Ltd is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, supporting critical infrastructure sectors including construction, railways, steel, power and oil & gas.

Company boasts a fleet of advanced cranes, man-lifters, piling rigs and earth-moving machinery, serving marquee clients such as Tata Steel, Adani Group, ONGC and L&T.

Tri Shakti's ₹400 crore multi-year CAPEX program (FY25-FY27) is focused on expanding its fleet capacity, improving operational efficiencies and capturing a growing share of India's large-scale project development market.

With a sharp focus on asset-light, high-margin rental operations, Tri Shakti Industries is building a resilient, scalable platform for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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