New Delhi [India], April 8: In a historic and trailblazing initiative that reaffirms the spirit of Nari Shakti, eleven fearless women officers from India's Armed Forces are charting a bold course across the world's oceans. The Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition marks a monumental first, as a team comprising officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force prepares to undertake a global circumnavigation, navigating some of the world's most treacherous waters, including the formidable Indian Ocean.

This ambitious expedition is a demonstration of maritime prowess but a powerful assertion of women's empowerment within the defence forces. The crew comprises of eleven exceptional officers from the Indian Armed Forces--six from the Indian Army, one from the Indian Navy, and four from the Indian Air Force. Representing the Indian Army are Lt Col Anuja, Maj Karamjeet, Maj Tanyah, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli, and Capt Prajakta. The Indian Navy is represented by Lieutenant Commander Priyanka, while the Indian Air Force team includes Sqn Ldr Vibha, Sqn Ldr Shraddha, Sqn Ldr Aruvi, and Sqn Ldr Vaishali. Their extraordinary journey began at the Army Adventure Nodal Centre for Blue Water Sailing, where they trained under the expert mentorship of Lt Col R Venu, the Officer-in-Charge of the expedition, and seasoned offshore sailors Lt Col MK Singh and Lt Col Surender Singh.

The expedition is formally flagged off on 7th April from INWTC (Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre), Mumbai by Lt Gen A K Ramesh, SM, Commandant, College of Military Engineering, in a ceremony that marked the beginning of a historic chapter in India's maritime and military history. This leg of the journey will see the crew sail from Mumbai to Seychelles and back to Mumbai, testing their mettle in open waters as a precursor to the larger global circumnavigation mission.

The selection process was as rigorous as it was comprehensive. Out of 41 aspiring candidates, 12 officers were selected after being tested for their physical endurance, psychological resilience, leadership qualities, and sailing aptitude.

Building on a series of progressively challenging training expeditions--including routes from Mumbai to Karanja, Murud, Goa, Kochi, Porbandar, and Lakshadweep--the officers are now undertaking their most ambitious voyage yet: a full-fledged blue water sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back.

Training commenced from the ground up at the College of Military Engineering, combining classroom learning with hands-on experience. Adhering to the Army's training ethos - "the more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in battle" - the women were trained on multiple sailing platforms including the Wagtail Class (Class D), Seabird Class (Class C), and the Manyu VIR (Class B, 27-footer yacht).

The ongoing expedition is being undertaken on TRIVENI, the newly inducted Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV)--a symbol of indigenous capability and maritime aspiration. Designed and built in India, TRIVENI stands as a robust demonstration of the country's growing prowess in ocean-worthy vessel construction.

The curriculum for the expedition was both exhaustive and immersive, designed to prepare the officers for every conceivable challenge at sea. It covered essential aspects such as navigation, meteorology, and seamanship, ensuring a solid foundation in core sailing principles. The training also included emergency drills, onboard repairs, and boat maintenance to build resilience and self-reliance during long voyages. Officers were familiarised with international maritime laws (COLREGS) and safety protocols to ensure compliance and preparedness in international waters. In addition, they were trained in logistics planning, rationing, and route mapping--critical skills for managing long-distance expeditions. The program also emphasized physical conditioning and team-building exercises, cultivating the strength, endurance, and camaraderie essential for life at sea.

This expedition is more than a feat of endurance and adventure; it is a powerful narrative of empowerment. These women officers are shattering stereotypes and redefining the role of women in uniform. Their journey sends a resounding message to the world: no dream is too distant, no sea too vast.

The team hopes to inspire a generation of young women to pursue challenges head-on, embrace the spirit of adventure, and rise to serve the nation in every field imaginable.

