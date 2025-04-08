Guwahati, April 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that ISRO has come on-board to install an array of satellites in Assam. CM Sarma held a meeting with ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan in the national capital on Monday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "I had an enriching meeting with the very knowledgeable Chairman of @isro, Mr. V. Narayanan. We spoke at length about Assam's ambitious space agenda. ISRO is fully onboard to help Assam launch its first ever satellite. Tentatively, these will be low earth orbit satellites, that can generate continuous and contiguous coverage of the State. This will help us in several areas such as flood mitigation, policy planning and fighting infiltration. We will soon be signing a MoU with ISRO to facilitate this."

The CM mentioned that a major space observatory will be set up in Guwahati. “Guwahati’s Chandrapur will soon be home to a major space observatory that will assist India’s satellite launches. We expect commissioning of the first phase by January 2026. During my meeting, Mr. Narayanan was kind enough to personally explain to me the fascinating workings of the cryogenic powered GSLV launch vehicle. This same system will also be used in docking and berthing, while India prepares to send humans during Mission Gaganyaan,” CM Sarma added.

The CM metioned that the state will have at least four to five satellites to cover the entire state. He further added that the satellites will be low-earth orbiting satellites and each of them will focus on different regions, adding that the array of its own satellite system in the state -- ASSAMSAT will have a command and control centre in Guwahati.

Sarma said that the ASSAMSAT will be controlled from Guwahati and the centre here will operate Assam’s own constellation of satellites. The Chief Minister has outlined a number of benefits that the ASSAMSAT will bring to the state. He added that this will aid the state in disaster Management and security, like monitoring illegal infiltration, wildlife monitoring. Moreover, developmental applications like agricultural land use, road network monitoring can also be done through the satellite.

"Along with education and skill development, Assam's own satellite will encourage greater private sector participation in the state," he added. In the recent state Budget, the state Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, announced that Assam will have its own satellite system. To bolster technological advancement and scientific research in the state, Neog recently announced the state's ambitious plan to launch its own satellite, ASSAMSAT.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to improve communication networks, enhance disaster management capabilities, and support various developmental projects across Assam. During her budget presentation, Neog emphasised that ASSAMSAT would be a crucial step towards strengthening the state's digital infrastructure. The satellite is expected to facilitate improved connectivity in remote areas, enabling better access to telecommunication services, e-governance platforms, and educational resources.

