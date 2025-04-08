Mumbai, April 8: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Mumbai, where a man allegedly killed his father during a heated argument. The deceased, identified as Raju Mungoda (65), was retired and lived with his wife and son, Narsing Mungoda. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, April 6, at Valmiki Nagar, BKC, in Bandra East. Police officials said that after the incident, they arrested the deceased's son, Narsing, for murder.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused worked as a housekeeping staff with a private firm. The incident came to light after the deceased's daughter, Priti Dulgaj, approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. In her complaint, Priti, who is married and lives in the neighbourhood with her husband, said that her spouse informed her about her father being injured. Mumbai Shocker: Married Woman Dies by Suicide 2 Months After Marriage, Found Hanging at Her Mother’s Home in Santacruz.

She immediately rushed to her father's place and found him lying outside the house with stabbing injuries in his chest. The complainant also found her mother crying while her brother Narsing was missing. The family alerted the police and rushed Raju to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

During the investigation, cops learned that Raju and his wife were consuming alcohol at home when an argument broke out between him and Narsing. Soon, the argument turned into a fight. During the fight, the accused used a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his father multiple times in the chest. After Raju's death, the BKC police arrested the accused and seized the knife used in the crime. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Taloja, Planned To Demand Ransom From Girl’s Father To Recover Online Gaming Loss.

Following his arrest, Narsing was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till Wednesday, April 9.

