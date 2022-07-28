New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/GPRC): TTK Prestige has launched a new range of electric grills, perfect for the health conscious person or individuals who want to enjoy great tasting food with less oil.

Now, it really is that simple to cook an assortment of delicacies that include juicy steaks, sandwiches or mouth-watering sizzlers.

Prestige's Electric Grill (PEG) comes in three attractive models. These include the 1.0, 5.0 and the 6.0 editions. The grill is designed with a robust non-stick coating which prevents food from sticking to the surface. As a result, the food is evenly heated and the non-stick component ensures that the food is healthy due to minimum usage of oil.

The PEG is designed to be easy to clean and is low maintenance. All three models are equipped with large handles, which makes it easier to open and close the device. All three models of the PEG come with a detachable oil collector, which collects excess oil or grease and crumbs. This simplifies the cleaning process and makes it hassle free.

The 1.0 model has large plates which can easily accommodate four sandwiches. The temperature knobs provide precise and convenient temperature control for perfect grilling, whilst the indicator lights alert you when the sandwich is ready. The floating hinge design in this model makes it possible to close the grill even whilst preparing thicker sandwiches or steaks. The PEG 1.0 is rated 1500W.

The PEG 5.0 model has wide plates that are big enough for two large sandwiches to be grilled at the same time. It is rated 800W.The compact and portable design adds to home-cook's convenience.

The 6.0 model is portable. Home-cooks can comfortably grill two large sandwiches in this model. The PEG 6.0 is rated 1000W.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged into the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and innovation, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product.

Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. The PEG is the perfect solution for oil-free and healthy cooking.

The PEG1.0 edition costs INR6495, whilst the 5.0 model retails for INR 2995 and the 6.0 model is available for INR 2795. All three models can be purchased at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the exclusive e store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/ and other leading ecommerce sites.

