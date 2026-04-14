VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: Tupperware Brands Corporation, a name that has built deep credibility in the hearts of Indian families, continues to raise its flag of triumph.

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This time, by earning a winning position for the Tupperware Voila Glass category at the iF Design Awards 2026.

The brand has gone one step ahead in the game of kitchen essentials by expanding into the Cookware, Glassware, and Stainless-Steel categories.

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In the world of global design, the iF Design Award is celebrated as a symbol of excellence that honors innovation, functionality, and aesthetic brilliance.

Known for its iconic airtight containers and innovative designs, Tupperware has earned a special place in households where quality, care, and sustainability matter. In India, the brand has long been associated with durability, elegance, and the warmth of home-cooked meals shared with family.

With Indian households increasingly focused on organized kitchens, portion control, and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, demand for high-quality dry storage containers and reusable bottles has seen a sustained momentum. The strength of these core categories also enables Tupperware to successfully scale adjacent segments such as glassware and cookware, leveraging strong brand trust and a loyal consumer base. Supported by a digital-first marketing strategy and community-led selling model, Dry Storage and Bottles continue to play a critical role in customer acquisition, cross-category adoption, and long-term business growth in the Indian market.

Dry Storage and Bottles continue to be the backbone of Tupperware's business in India, contributing significantly to overall revenues and consumer engagement. As everyday essentials with high frequency of use, these categories have consistently driven volume growth while reinforcing the brand's leadership in food safety, durability, and intelligent storage solutions.

The launch of our Glassware, Cookware, and Stainless-Steel Flask collections marks a strategic step in strengthening our presence across high-growth kitchenware categories. Designed to move seamlessly from cooking to serving to storage, these ranges address everyday consumer needs while enhancing frequency of use and long-term value--key drivers for sustainable growth in the Indian market.

"Our expansion reflects a deliberate strategy to capture emerging consumption trends. Glassware has been developed as a multi-tasking solution while Trayam represents our thoughtful entry into premium cookware. This recognition at the iF Design Awards 2026 is a proud milestone for Tupperware in India, reaffirming our commitment to purposeful innovation and global design excellence. Alongside product innovation, our digital-first marketing approach spanning content-led storytelling, influencer partnerships, and community engagement is playing a critical role in strengthening brand relevance, accelerating customer acquisition, and driving scalable growth across channels,"

-- Anshu Bagai, Country Head, Tupperware India

ABOUT TUPPERWARE

Sold in numerous countries, Tupperware is a leader in practical, innovative and environmentally responsible products. The company's journey began in 1946 when chemist Earl Tupper 'invented' an airtight seal for plastic storage containers that would go on to help families curb food wastage and save money. Be it anticipating the evolving needs of the modern customer, celebrating the home party concept, or empowering entrepreneurship through social selling, the company continues to be a trusted household name - bringing people together, unlocking human potential and building a future that truly lasts.

For details and enquiries, reach out to below:

Website - https://www.shoptupperware.in

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tupperware_india/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TupperwareIndia/

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/tupperware-india

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@TupperwareIndiaOfficial

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)