Business News | Uber CEO Khosrowshahi Meets FM Sitharaman, Discusses India Investment Roadmap

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed the company's strategic investment roadmap for India.

Following the meeting, Khosrowshahi shared details of the discussion in a social media post, stating that Uber sees itself as a long-term partner in India's growth journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

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"Honored to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in Delhi," Khosrowshahi said in his post.

He also highlighted the growth of Uber's platform in India since his previous meeting with the Finance Minister in 2022.

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"When we last met in 2022, we made a promise. I'm proud to share we've kept it - the number of earners on Uber's platform in India has quadrupled since we last met," he stated.

According to the post, discussions during the meeting focused on Uber's future investment plans in India and the role digital mobility platforms can play in supporting economic growth.

"We had a rich conversation about Uber's strategic investment roadmap for India and how platforms like ours can be genuine partners in the journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047," Khosrowshahi added.

Apart from meeting the Finance Minister, the Uber CEO also met G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday.

In a separate social media post, Kant said Uber's journey in India reflects the country's broader sustainable mobility and startup growth story.

"Wonderful to meet Dara Khosrowshahi in Delhi," Kant wrote.

Kant recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Startup India initiative nearly a decade ago, Uber was still a relatively new company in India.

"A decade ago, when PM Narendra Modi launched Startup India, Uber was still a fresh arrival in India and few imagined the scale of transformation that would follow," he stated.

According to Kant, Uber has evolved significantly in India over the years and expanded beyond premium cab services.

"What strikes me most is how Uber has evolved from a premium cab service into a true mobility platform for every Indian through its many offerings like Uber Bike and Autos bringing affordable last-mile connectivity to millions," he said.

Kant also highlighted Uber's technology operations in India and said the company is contributing to the "Create in India" vision through its technology centres in the country.

"Uber is an example of not just serving India but Create in India by building tech solutions out of world-class tech centres in India," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)