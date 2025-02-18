PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 18: Unimoni, one of the leading foreign exchange and travel services providers, is excited to announce its participation in SATTE 2025, South Asia's premier travel and tourism exhibition. The event is scheduled from February 19 to 21, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. Attendees can visit Unimoni at Stall No. B234.

SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) is recognized as the region's most influential travel and tourism exhibition. It offers a platform for industry leaders to conduct business, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions. The 2025 edition is set to host over 2,000 exhibitors and attract more than 40,000 visitors from across the globe, further solidifying SATTE's position as the premier platform for the travel industry.

Unimoni has been a trusted name in the forex and travel services sector for over 23 years, offering a comprehensive range of services that cater to the needs of both personal and corporate clients, including international money transfers, foreign exchange, travel assistance, and customized tour packages. With a robust network of over 300 branches and over 15,000 agent locations across India, Unimoni ensures that individuals and businesses can access essential solutions conveniently anywhere across India.

Unimoni: Revolutionizing Travel with a Comprehensive Service Portfolio

With over 23 years of expertise in the industry, Unimoni has established itself as a one-stop solution for travel and forex needs, serving both individuals and corporate clients. At SATTE 2025, Unimoni will highlight its diverse offerings, including:

* Domestic & International Tour Packages: Curated travel experiences across the world, catering to different budgets and preferences.

* Visa Assistance: End-to-end visa processing support for tourists, students, and corporate travelers.

* Hotel Booking: Seamless booking with a vast network of hotels and resorts offering the best deals for every traveler.

* Customized Tours for Corporates & Individuals: Personalized itineraries tailored to meet unique travel preferences.

* Travel Insurance: Comprehensive coverage ensuring hassle-free journeys.

* Air Ticketing: Competitive fares and seamless ticket booking services.

* Document Attestation: Quick and reliable attestation services for travel-related documentation.

* "PLAN YOUR TRIP" - AI-Based Tour Booking Tool - The latest addition to Unimoni's portfolio, this intelligent tool offers personalized trip planning, making travel booking smarter, easier, and more efficient.

* Foreign Exchange Services: Competitive currency exchange rates, ensuring seamless international travel experiences.

* Remittance Solutions: Efficient and secure international money transfer services, facilitating easy transactions.

* Forex Travel Cards: Pre-loaded cards designed to offer travellers a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage foreign currency transactions.

A Game-Changer for Corporate Travel Management: Corporate Booking Tool

Backed by over 23+ years of industry experience, we excel in delivering customized travel solutions for the corporate sector. As a leading name in corporate travel, Unimoni offers end-to-end support, ensuring seamless management of every travel requirement, including--Air Ticketing, Holidays, Visa & Passport Assistance, Certificate Attestation, MICE Programs and Hotel Booking.

The Corporate Self-Booking Tool (CBT) can enhance and simplify corporate travel planning. Users can effortlessly browse travel options, book trips, and manage expenses with an intuitive interface. Designed to reduce administrative workload while optimizing cost efficiency, the CBT enables businesses to handle travel seamlessly. Its advanced filtering options--based on price, schedule, location, fare type, and amenities--make it the perfect choice for companies seeking top-tier travel agents for corporates to streamline their travel operations.

B2B Agent Portal: Empowering Travel Partners for Success

For travel agents and tour operators, Unimoni's B2B Agent Portal is a one-stop solution for accessing a wide range of travel services. The portal provides competitive pricing and instant booking options for flights, hotels, holiday packages, and other travel solutions. Agents benefit from attractive commissions, dedicated support, and seamless transaction management, enabling them to easily grow their businesses. Whether catering to corporate clients or leisure travelers, Unimoni's B2B platform enhances efficiency and profitability for travel partners.

About Unimoni

Unimoni is one of the leading forex and travel services providers with over 23 years of expertise in the sector. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including travel assistance, remittances, foreign exchange and other customized travel solutions, catering to the needs of both personal and corporate clients. With a robust network of over 300 branches and more than 15,000 agent locations across India, Unimoni is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and accessible solutions to all.

Unimoni's participation in SATTE 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting the travel and tourism industry by providing reliable and accessible solutions. The company recognizes the vital role that seamless forex and travel services play in enhancing travel experiences and is dedicated to facilitating smooth and secure transactions for all.

SATTE 2025 is expected to feature participants from various countries, creating a truly international platform for engagement and collaboration. Attendees will include tourism boards, travel agencies, hospitality providers, and other key travel and tourism industry stakeholders.

Unimoni invites all attendees to visit Stall No. B234 to learn more about its services and explore potential collaborations. The company's team of experts will be on hand to provide detailed information and answer any queries.

For more information about Unimoni's participation in SATTE 2025, please contact: 1800 102 0555 or visit https://www.unimoni.in/

About SATTE

SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) is South Asia's leading travel and tourism exhibition. It provides a platform for industry leaders to conduct business, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions. The event attracts participants from across the globe, including tourism boards, travel agencies, hospitality providers, and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Unimoni looks forward to engaging with industry peers, clients, and stakeholders at SATTE 2025 and contributing to the ongoing growth and development of the travel and tourism sector.

Contact Details:Pratheep Thavara+91-79947 94526pratheep.thavara@unimoniindia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543135/5119803/Unimoni_Logo.jpg

