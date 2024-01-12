Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): In the grand culmination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore delivered a pivotal address, emphasising the global significance of the summit initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishore said, "Vibrant Gujarat Summit started under the leadership of PM Modi and it is a global summit. This is a significant message for the entire world. Vibrant Gujarat will play a major role in making India developed, self-reliant and a USD 5 trillion economy. This will prove to be a milestone."

Also Read | Bundesliga 2023-24: Leaders Bayer Leverkusen Facing Challenges Ahead of Season Restart.

The minister highlighted the event as a powerful message to the world, showcasing Gujarat's pivotal role in fostering development, self-reliance, and steering India towards achieving the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy.

Kaushal Kishore expressed confidence that Vibrant Gujarat would emerge as a crucial milestone in India's journey towards economic prosperity and global prominence.

Also Read | MG Astor 2024 Launched in India: From Price To Design and Features, Know All About New SUV From MG Motor India.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 began on January 10.

The summit, which takes place every two years, served as a prominent platform for fostering economic growth, investment, and collaboration.

Over the years, Vibrant Gujarat has emerged as a key event, attracting business leaders, policymakers, and delegates from across the globe.

The 2024 edition witnessed insightful discussions and strategic partnerships and showcased Gujarat's potential as a hub for business and development.

As the summit wraps up, the impact of the engagements and commitments made during these three days is anticipated to contribute significantly to the region's economic landscape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)