Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: At the Shri Shripalnagar Jain Derasar-Upashray in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai, a historic Pratishtha will take place of the artistic parikar of Shri Munisuvrat Swami Adi Bhagwan, the Rayang Charan Paduka of the first Tirthankar Shri Adinath Bhagwan, the first Ganadhar Shri Pundarik Swamiji, and the Guru Murti of the incomparable 20th-century shasan prabhavak, Pujya Yugadhiraj Acharya Shri Vijay Ramchandra Surishwarji Maharaj. Along with this, an Ashtanhika Jinbhakti Mahotsav, grand Rath Yatra, and Maha Pujans will be organised in a distinctive and magnificent manner.

The invitation letter of this historic maha-mahotsav was ceremoniously prepared in the august presence of Shasan Pradeep P. P. Acharya Shri Vijaypradeepchandra Surishwarji Maharaj, the eloquent preacher P. P. Acharya Shri Vijayharshil Surishwarji Maharaj, and three other Acharya Bhagwants, with the participation of the Chaturvidh Shri Sangh, along with sajjan-mahajan, accompanied by devotional music.

The first invitation letter was reverentially offered to Gurumaharaj P. P. Acharya Shri Vijaypradeepchandra Surishwarji Maharaj by Shri Sanjay Jivanlal Shah, Vice-President of the Shri Jain Religious Education Sangh, and his wife Alpaben, who is also the Vice-President of the Sangh.

The historic festival will commence from 28 January 2026. On Sunday, 1 February, a grand Rath Yatra and the auspicious Mangal Pravesh of the Guru Murti will take place. The main celebrations will begin from 5 February 2026, with the Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, 11 February 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The Shripalnagar Sangh Trust Mandal and devotees are making dedicated and tireless efforts to ensure grand preparations and flawless organisation of this sacred occasion. The Trust Mandal has extended a cordial invitation to all Jain Sanghs to grace this auspicious event.

