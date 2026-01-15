New Delhi, January 15: Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline in the international market after signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran reduced safe-haven demand. In the global market, gold prices slipped from USD 4,635 per ounce to around USD 4,609 per ounce. Similarly, silver prices fell sharply from USD 92 per ounce to nearly USD 88.9 per ounce.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

The primary reason behind the decline is the reduced likelihood of a military conflict between the US and Iran. Earlier, ongoing protests in Iran and strong warnings of military action by US President Donald Trump had triggered panic among global investors. Gold Rate Today, January 15, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Fearing geopolitical instability, investors pulled money out of riskier assets such as equities and moved funds into safe-haven investments like gold and silver. This flight to safety had pushed precious metal prices to record highs. Silver Rate Today, January 15, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

However, recent reports suggesting that Iran has eased its crackdown on protesters and diplomatic tensions are cooling have calmed market sentiment. As a result, investors have started profit booking in gold and silver, leading to a notable price correction.

Gold and Silver Prices in India Remain Elevated

Despite the global pullback, gold and silver prices in India continue to trade near historic highs due to earlier geopolitical concerns and fears of trade tariffs.

• Gold (24-carat) is trading at around INR 1,43,180 per 10 grams (approximately INR 14,318 per gram), with minor regional variations.

• Gold (22-carat) is priced between INR 1,05,000 and INR 1,06,600 per 10 grams in select cities.

• Silver prices are hovering near INR 3,00,656 per kg (about INR 300.66 per gram) at the national level, while in some markets prices have touched INR 3,10,000 per kg (INR 310 per gram).

So far this year, gold has gained 5.16%, while silver has outperformed with a strong 15.02% year-to-date rise.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Market experts caution that unless there is fresh global political instability, gold and silver prices may remain under pressure in the near term. Investors are advised to closely monitor global geopolitical developments, currency movements, and central bank signals before making fresh investment decisions.

For now, the easing of geopolitical tensions has shifted market sentiment from fear to caution, prompting investors to lock in profits after the recent rally.

