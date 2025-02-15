Universal Sompo General Insurance in Partnership with Amplio has Launched Insurance Product to Protect Buyer Defaults

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Universal Sompo General Insurance has partnered with Amplio and Assurekit to introduce an insurance solution designed to protect the buyer defaults and delays which is a key concern in the supply chain financing ecosystem.

The rapid growth of India's supply chain financing sector, largely driven by the working capital needs of MSMEs, investors have been increasingly drawn to new age investment options. However, concerns around transparency, risk management, and trust have remained barriers to wider adoption of such investment options.

A Commitment to Financial Innovation

Arti Mulik, Chief Technical Officer at Universal Sompo, said, "This unique product proposition reflects Universal Sompo's commitment to innovation and focus on creating much required solutions addressing evolving needs of the trade financing market."

Karan Mehra, Founder & CEO of Amplio, also commented, "Many investors hesitate to explore alternate investments due to the absence of trust-building mechanisms. By combining insurance protection with robust due diligence, we are ensuring that investors gain access to high-yield products with significantly reduced risk."

Seamless Access & Market Impact

Amplio customers can now access this offering through the Amplio app and website, allowing them to seamlessly participate in supply chain financing opportunities. Amplio Assured is set to redefine the way investors perceive risk in alternate investments, offering a structured and secure approach that bridges the trust gap in this rapidly growing segment.

With Amplio Assured, Universal Sompo General Insurance continues to lead the way in developing solutions for evolving needs of the Indian market.

