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New Delhi [India], April 14: In the ever-evolving world of fine jewellery--where heritage meets modern elegance--Urmil Jewellers Gold & Diamond India Limited stands tall as a symbol of trust, quality, and timeless craftsmanship. With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, the Urmil Group has transformed from a modest family-run business into one of the most trusted jewellery brands in East and North Delhi.

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A Journey Rooted in Trust Since 1978

The story of Urmil began in 1978, when visionary entrepreneur Mr. Phool Chand Soni laid the foundation with Urmil Bartan Bhandar. Built on strong values of honesty, dedication, and customer relationships, the business quickly became a household name.

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By 1980, the brand had already established a strong presence in the local retail market. As customer trust deepened, so did their expectations--leading to a natural transition into the jewellery segment.

From Small Beginnings to a Trusted Jewellery Brand

Responding to growing customer demand for high-quality jewellery, the Soni family entered the jewellery industry with a clear vision and unwavering commitment to excellence. What started with just three employees has now grown into a thriving organization with 350+ professionals, serving millions of satisfied customers.

Second Generation: Building the Brand Identity

Under the leadership of Mr. Vinod Soni, Urmil Jewellers was formally established in 2000, marking a significant milestone. The brand quickly earned recognition for:* Premium gold & diamond collections* Authenticity and transparency* Customer-first approach

Further strengthening trust, Mr. Suresh Soni introduced advanced gold purity testing systems and ensured the sale of Hallmark-certified jewellery, setting new industry benchmarks.

Digital Transformation & Modern Retail Expansion

Embracing the digital age, Mr. Dinesh Soni led the brand's technological evolution by launching its official website and mobile app, offering customers a seamless and modern shopping experience.

Third Generation: Innovation Meets Tradition

The legacy continues with Mr. Shubham Soni, who joined the business in 2018. Representing the third generation, he brings:* Fresh retail strategies* Contemporary design innovation* A modern customer experience approach

While driving innovation, he remains deeply rooted in the core values of trust, dedication, and customer satisfaction.

A Brand Trusted for Generations

For countless families, Urmil is not just a jewellery brand--it is a symbol of "bharosa" (trust). From weddings to festivals, Urmil Jewellers has been a part of life's most cherished moments for generations.

Strong Presence Across Delhi

Urmil Jewellers currently operates multiple successful showrooms in Delhi, including:* Ram Nagar, Shahdara* Yamuna Vihar (Flagship Showroom)* Durgapuri* Madhu Vihar

The Yamuna Vihar showroom is widely recognized as one of the largest jewellery destinations in East & North Delhi, offering premium collections and an unmatched shopping experience.

Grand Openings & Celebrity Presence

Strengthening its brand presence and public appeal, Urmil Jewellers has marked key showroom launches with renowned personalities:* The grand opening of the Madhu Vihar branch and Urmil Fashion Studio (Ram Nagar, Shahdara) was graced by Bollywood actress Zareen Khan* The Yamuna Vihar flagship showroom was inaugurated by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela along with Hon'ble Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari

These high-profile inaugurations highlight the brand's growing recognition and strong market presence.

Expansion Plans: Strengthening Delhi-NCR Presence

Continuing its growth journey, the Urmil Group is set to launch new modern showrooms, including:* A grand flagship showroom in Durgapuri* A new showroom in Indirapuram (Uttar Pradesh)* An upgraded modern showroom in Ram Nagar, Shahdara* An additional showroom in Ram Nagar, Shahdara

These expansions reflect the brand's vision to bring premium jewellery closer to customers while enhancing accessibility and overall shopping experience.

Diversification into Luxury Fashion

In 2023, the group expanded into the luxury segment with the launch of Urmil Fashion Studio--a premium bridal and designer wear destination offering bespoke wedding collections and high-end occasion wear.

A Legacy That Continues to Shine

With three generations of leadership, decades of craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Urmil Jewellers Gold & Diamond India Limited continues to redefine trust and elegance in the jewellery industry.

https://urmiljewellers.in/

Crafted with Passion. Worn with Pride. Trusted for Generations.

For Media Queries & Information:Mr. Santosh Tandon(P.R.O., Urmil Group)

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