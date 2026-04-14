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Nvidia Corp. has officially denied a report suggesting the company is pursuing a major acquisition within the personal computer industry. The clarification follows a report from the website SemiAccurate, which claimed the semiconductor giant had been in year-long negotiations to acquire a large firm in a deal that would “reshape the PC landscape”. The speculation initially triggered a significant rally in the shares of major PC vendors before prices corrected in extended trading.

“The media report is false; Nvidia is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker,” a company spokesperson stated in a clarification to Bloomberg News. The denial effectively halts rumours that the world’s most valuable company intended to vertically integrate its dominant chip business with hardware manufacturing. Meta Projected To Surpass Google in Global Digital Ad Revenue by 2026.

Market Volatility and Shareholder Response

The initial report led to a surge in investor interest in established PC manufacturers, specifically Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc. During regular trading in New York on Monday, Dell shares jumped 6.7% to close at a record high of USD 189.79. Similarly, HP stock gained 5.3% to close at USD 19.23.

However, following Nvidia’s formal rebuttal, these gains were partially erased. In extended trading, Dell shares fell by 3.4%, while HP stock declined by more than 3%. At the time of reporting, neither Dell nor HP had responded to requests for comment regarding the acquisition rumours.

Nvidia’s Strategic Focus on AI Infrastructure

Nvidia currently holds the position of the world’s most valuable company, primarily due to its dominance in the market for chips that power artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Jensen Huang has consistently advocated for the integration of AI across various sectors of the global economy. To support this vision, the company invested USD 70 billion in partners and customers during the fiscal year that ended in January.

While Nvidia is not seeking to acquire a PC maker, its relationship with these firms remains critical. Dell, for instance, manufactures AI-capable servers that rely heavily on Nvidia’s specialised chips. Dell has projected that this specific segment will generate approximately USD 50 billion in revenue for its current fiscal year, ending in January 2027.

The Global PC Market Landscape

The companies central to the recent market speculation remain the leaders of the global PC hardware industry. According to data from research firm Gartner Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd. leads the market with a share of nearly 27%. HP follows as the second-largest vendor with 19% of the global market, while Dell holds approximately 17%. TCS Nashik Row: COO Aarthi Subramanian To Lead Probe As Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’.

The “AI PC” trend, computers equipped with hardware designed to handle AI tasks locally, has become a primary focus for these manufacturers. While Nvidia provides the silicon essential for these advancements, the company’s recent statement confirms it intends to remain a supplier and partner rather than a direct competitor in the hardware manufacturing space.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).