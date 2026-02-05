US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other government officials at the State Department in Washington DC on February 4, 2026. (Photo/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], February 5 (ANI): The United States announced a major global push to reshape the critical minerals and rare earths market, unveiling a series of agreements, financing commitments and new institutional frameworks aimed at building secure, diversified and resilient supply chains, as global demand rises with the growth of advanced technologies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with Vice President JD Vance and senior members of the Trump Administration, on Wednesday hosted the '2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial'. Representatives from 54 countries and the European Commission, including 43 foreign and other ministers, participated in the meeting.

The United States State Department in its factsheet on the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerialsaid critical minerals and rare earths are essential for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, batteries and autonomous devices, and warned that the current market remains highly concentrated, making it vulnerable to political coercion and supply chain disruptions.

To address this, the US and its partners committed to developing new sources of supply, strengthening transport and logistics networks and building end-to-end resilient supply chains.

The US Government statement said, "We will build new sources of supply, foster secure and reliable transport and logistics networks, and transform the global market into one that is secure, diversified, and resilient, end-to-end".

At the ministerial, the United States signed eleven new bilateral critical minerals frameworks or memorandums of understanding with countries including Argentina, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, Guinea, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

The US has also signed ten similar agreements over the past five months and completed negotiations with seventeen other countries.

The US government said these frameworks will help nations work together on pricing challenges, promote development, create fair markets, close gaps in priority supply chains and expand access to financing.

The US also announced the creation of the 'Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement' (FORGE), which will succeed the Minerals Security Partnership and will be chaired by the Republic of Korea through June.

On Tuesday, ahead of the ministerial, US officials convened private-sector leaders to discuss investment opportunities.

An MOU was signed between Glencore and the US-backed Orion Critical Mineral Consortium related to potential asset acquisitions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, aimed at securing reliable flows of copper and cobalt to the United States.

The US government said it has mobilised more than USD 30 billion in letters of interest, investments, loans and other support for critical minerals projects over the past six months. These efforts, backed by private capital, are expected to generate billions of dollars in new projects.

On February 2, President Trump announced Project Vault, a landmark initiative led by the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), which approved a direct loan of up to USD 10 billion for 'Project Vault' to establish a domestic strategic reserve for critical minerals.

The Department of Energy has also supported several large lithium, graphite, recycling and battery supply chain projects through loans and conditional commitments.

The US International Development Finance Corporation and the Office of the United States Trade Representative have also announced new investments and action plans, including coordinated initiatives with Mexico, the European Commission and Japan. (ANI)

