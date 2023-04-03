Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI/ATK): Utkarsh Soni has recently bagged the title of becoming India's youngest licensed skydiver after completing his training in Thailand. With over 25 solo jumps from 13,000 feet, Utkarsh has acquired a USPA-A license, enabling him to skydive solo anywhere in the world.

The Skydive India Campaign is a revolutionary initiative aimed at promoting the sport of skydiving in India. The campaign seeks to train individuals to obtain their skydiving license for solo skydiving in foreign countries. The campaign is spearheaded by Shwetaben Parmar who brings years of experience and expertise to the table.

Speaking about the campaign, Shwetaben Parmar said, "When I started skydiving, I was one of the few women in India doing it. But now, more and more people are showing interest in the sport. My aim with the Skydive India campaign is to train as many people as possible and help them get their skydiving license for solo skydiving in foreign countries. I also hope that we can eventually have similar skydiving schools in India."

Utkarsh Soni's remarkable achievement reflects the growing interest in and popularity of extreme sports in India. He gives credit to his mentor, Shweta Parmar, who started the "Skydive India Campaign" to help aspiring skydivers with the process of solo skydiving.

