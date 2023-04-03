Mumbai, April 3: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities across the country will observe their 12th Roza or fast of Ramzan tomorrow, April 4. This year, the holy month of Ramzan began on March 24 after the crescent moon was not sighted on the evening of March 22. The Muslim community in India completed the month of Sha'ban on March 23 and began the fast of Ramzan 1444 the next day.

Ramzan is also known as Ramadan. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim adults fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from consuming food or drinking water. Fasting begins in the morning before sunrise with Sehri and ends in the evening post-sunset with Iftar. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities of India for the 12th Roza on Tuesday, April 4. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 10th Roza of Ramzan on April 2 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 05:16 AM 6:54 PM 04 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 04:48 AM 6:42 PM 04 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 04:35 AM 6:26 PM 04 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 04:51 AM 6:22 PM 04 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 04:55 AM 6:31 PM 04 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 4:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 12 04:10 AM 5:54 PM 04 April 2023

The annual festival of Ramadan will end with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr after observing a fast for 29 to 30 days. Fasting during Ramzan is considered to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The other pillars of Islam include the Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, and Pilgrimage. Observing Roza or fasting during the holy months of Ramzan helps Muslim adults to be self-disciplined and self-restraint. While all Muslim adults must observe fast during Ramadan, only those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting.

