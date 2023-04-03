Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs) are slated to visit Everton for their next Premier League match on April 4, 2023, at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton, who are currently languishing at the relegation zone – 17th in the Premier League standings – will be looking to gain a win in their upcoming match against the Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Spurs, on the other hand, are currently sitting in the fourth position. The last time the two sides clashed against each other, the Harry Kane-starring unit achieved a comfortable 2-0 win against the toffees at their home ground. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes by PSG Ultras After Defeat Against Lyon in Ligue 1 2022–23.

When it comes to analysing Everton's frontal attack, no one other than Demarai Gray (4 goals in 26 appearances) managed to find score goals as well as provide crucial assists. However, it is their defense that has led them down time and again as they gave away 40 goals this season. The team has had to rotate their defenders multiple times because of injury.

Tottenham have a formidable attacking option in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, with the former and latter scoring 10 and 23 goals respectively. The club sacked their former coach Antonio Conte last week and it remains to see how they function as a unit under their new interim coach, Cristian Stellini. Leicester City Sack Manager Brendan Rodgers After Dropping Into Bottom Three of Premier League 2022–23.

When is Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Tottenham will be visiting Everton in their next match at Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Goodison Park,Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The live broadcast of the match between Everton and Tottenham will be done by Star Sports in India

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23?

So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar App.

