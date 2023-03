New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/ATK): The much-awaited social thriller 'Live' directed by V K Prakash and written by S Sureshbabu is creating a buzz with the release of its teaser. The teaser, which was released today, has been receiving an overwhelming response from movie connoisseurs and fans alike. The teaser revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news in the media and how it affects people's lives, making it a thought-provoking and engaging experience. The 'Live' team is excited to present the film to audiences, and with the teaser receiving a tremendous response, the excitement for the film is only growing. Previously, the first look poster of the film was received very well by social media.

'Live' is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. This is their maiden venture in Malayalam. The film is distributed by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. The film boasts of a talented cast, including Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha, and Reshmi Soman. The crew also includes renowned names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, editor Sunil S Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

The line production for the film is done by Trends Ad Film Makers Pvt Ltd, with Babu Murugan as the line producer. Chief associate director Ashish K, sound designer Ajitha A George, make-up artist Rajesh Nenmara, costume designer Adithya Nanu, production controller Jith Pirappancode, and colourist Liju Prabhakar have also contributed their skills to the making of 'Live'. The designs are handled by Ma Mi Jo, and the marketing and communication by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social.

