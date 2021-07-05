New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As electric mobility becomes a viable option across the country, EV rental start-up VA-YU has achieved significant milestones since its launch last year.

A Government of India recognized start-up, VA-YU operating since May 2020 started with 40 scooters and currently has 300 scooters in its fleet. The Milestone is significant because it is across two lockdowns, where VA-YU has actually been a lifeline for gig workers, delivery staff and frontline personnel.

Commenting on this milestone, Ashish Aggarwal, CEO, VA-YU, said, "This is for us and for our future generations, we deserve clean air. It is a matter of pride for us to achieve 20 Lac Kilometres in such a short period of time. We have created a service that has great ease of use and convenience for users, and there is high acceptability in the market for it. The significant saving of fuel, as well as the safety and the environmental impact of the service, has a lot of resonance with the residents of the city. We are looking at further expansion and more kilometres notched up in the next financial year."

VA-YU currently offers sanitized and disinfected scooters to consumer doorsteps at an affordable cost. In the past year and a half across two lockdowns, VA-YU has an asset utilisation of 97% and downtime of less than 1% i.e. almost the entire fleet is always running and with the customers.

VA-YU offers a range of plans from one week to 6 months and these plans start from as little as INR 950/- for a week and is all-inclusive of taxes, insurances, home delivery of the scooter and maintenance and repair at the users home. Booking can be done via its app or via phone and the service is available in Delhi/NCR. VA-YU provides safe, sustainable, mobility solutions for both businesses and individuals.

VA-YU has made it a mission to combat air pollution in highly polluted cities like Delhi by moving petrol Km's into electric Km's. The zero-emission, fully electric VA-YU scooter is custom-built for city commutes as well as for delivery segments.

It incorporates the latest made in India EV drive train and is equipped with swappable batteries that allow it to go up to 70 km on a single charge. Integrated GPS technology and AI-enabled data analytics allow VA-YU to understand users behaviours and customise its offerings.

VA-YU is currently available in Delhi NCR but plans to expand exponentially in the coming months by increasing the fleet size to 15000 in the next 1 year, establishing battery swapping services amongst other plans and starting fleet services in Tier-I and Tier-II cities in India.

