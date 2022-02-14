New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): Why give your significant other the usual roses, soft toys, and gift cards when you can indulge them with beautiful state-of-the-art timeless pieces from India's leading home lifestyle brand - Arttd'inox.

Show them you care with exquisite, sustainable homeware as you craft a love story as strong and beautiful as stainless steel.

These elegant picks make for the ideal gifting choices to bring in the romance, cheer, and idyllic mood for the season of Love.

Chromology Mugs- The smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning is the best gift one could receive. What would make it even better? Serving it in Arttd'inox's Stainless Steel Chromology Mugs. If you think simple and minimalistic items fail to make great gifts, you have not seen these mugs yet.

Price- Rs. 2795/-

Ikat Box- Have a forgetful partner, one who is always looking for that one earring, a ring or maybe even their card? Buy them something exclusive for those little treasures. Crafted in the Ikat pattern, this beautiful box with its vibrant pink lid is a great gifting option, a treat that is not just easy on the eyes but also easy on life.

Price- Rs. 3795/-

Labyrinth Box- A little something to store everything from dry fruits and sweets to your items and memories, the Labyrinth Box in its iconic acrylic red with its dexterous design is the perfect thing to gift your loved one.

Price - Rs. 3375 /-

Aladdin Table Top Planter - Flying carpets, glistening gold, sheer opulence and much more to recall from the folklore of the magical land of the middle-east. With the thought of having you experience that excitement and enthusiasm yet again, the Aladdin Table Top Planter ensures a strong essence of nostalgia while adding a hint of magic to your space.

Price - Rs. 3900/-

Massai Table Top Planter- The reincarnation of stainless steel is this bold and striking accent piece - Massai tabletop planter. Bring the exquisiteness of the Massai tribe in Africa to your modern pad with this oh-so-gorgeous planter. If your partner is a collector of all things nice, then this one will surely ensure that the spotlight is on them.

Price - Rs. 7210/-

Flower Vases - Pico, Trio, Soda - This Moroccan lattice inspired masterpiece is a sure-fire way to impress. The alluring laser-cut patterned vase screams of fine tase and an eye for intricacy. We bet that this timeless piece will be a stunning addition to your Valentine's decor collection.

Price - Rs. 5195/-

So this 14th February, let the memories be etched in premium stainless steel as you make it a day, and a date, to remember!

The Arttd'inox collections are now available at Arttd'inox stores across India and online at https://gifting.arttdinox.com/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)