Vivo T1 5G will go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be made available at 12 noon via the official Vivo India website and Flipkart. Sale offers include a discount of up to Rs 1,000 via HDFC cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, there is a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,832. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India at Rs 15,990.

Vivo T1 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP snappers. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Vivo T1 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Snapdragon 695 5G Processor and 120Hz Refresh Rate have got everyone at @editorji giving the new #vivoT1 5G rave reviews. Have you booked your ticket to #TurboLife yet? pic.twitter.com/NT5sQ7O0Jo — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 13, 2022

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, USB OTG and 5G. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1 5G is priced at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990.

