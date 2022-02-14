Raisen, February 14: A 42-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Bhavesh Purohit. He was reportedly staying at Shri Jain Hotel in Sanchi town of the district with his female relative. After the incident, tension prevailed in the area. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jobless Man Killed by Parents, Sister for Chatting with Another Woman After Engagement in Burhanpur.

The hotel staff called the police and the family members of the BJP worker. After reaching the hotel, Purohit’s family members created a ruckus. Police controlled the situation. Purohit’s body was sent for postmortem. The cause of the death is still not known. The woman staying with Purohit is a resident of the Sagar district of the state. Uttar Pradesh: BJP Worker Found Dead by Roadside in Pratapgarh, Tension Prevails.

The police said that the cause of death would be known only after the postmortem report. According to media reports, Purohit stayed in Room no. 302 of the hotel with the woman. When he did not get up in the morning, the woman alerted the hotel staff, and the police were then called.

The police are questioning the woman. The relationship between Purohit and the woman he was staying with at the hotel is also not clear. The deceased had booked the room, saying that the woman was his sister-in-law. The woman has two ids. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

