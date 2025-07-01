PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], July 1: Vehere, a new-age cyber defense software company, has engaged Gulf Software Distribution (GSD), a value-added distributor of software products, to strengthen its presence across the region. As part of the partnership, GSD will distribute Vehere's Network Detection & Response (NDR) products in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Levant.

Vehere's AI-powered NDR platform will provide regional organizations with an advanced second line of defense, empowering security teams to detect and stop attacks at their earliest stage, before they escalate into breaches. By leveraging lossless packet capture, deep packet inspection, and real-time behavioral analytics across both encrypted and unencrypted traffic, the platform delivers enhanced visibility and scalability across the network. Its modular architecture enables organizations to deploy rapid threat hunting, comprehensive forensic analysis, and one-click investigation workflows.

Additionally, through intelligent integration with SIEM, EDR, XDR, SOAR, and TIP systems, Vehere's NDR accelerates mean-time-to-detection and response, automates containment of ransomware, APTs, lateral movement, and insider threats, and enriches alerts with contextual intelligence for streamlined SOC operations.

The collaboration with GSD marks a significant milestone in Vehere's efforts to achieve a lasting impact in the industry. The move will make the company even better positioned to deliver advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions to government and enterprise clients in the region, enabling it to attract more resellers and integrators while supporting demand generation.

Avinash Garg, Vice President of Sales (MEA) at Vehere, said, "This partnership represents a strategic leap in expanding our presence across the region. It enables local enterprises and government organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture with access to our battle-tested NDR technology -- originally developed to meet the rigorous demands of top-tier defense and intelligence agencies."

Veerendra Kolla, Head of Channel Sales at GSD, said, "Cyber threats are growing in intensity and sophistication, and Middle East organizations are increasingly prioritizing greater visibility and proactive protection across their networks. We found Vehere's technology to be exceptionally well-suited to meet these demands. Its powerful threat detection capabilities and deep network insights truly impressed us -- making this partnership a strategic step in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity to the region."

The partnership comes at a time when the value of the global NDR market is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% between 2024 and 2028, according to the Worldwide Network Detection and Response Forecast by the International Data Corporation (IDC). The EMEA region alone is expected to see a 12.6% growth, highlighting strong regional demand. The collaboration with Vehere will unlock new opportunities for GSD's channel ecosystem to tap into the thriving NDR market.

About Gulf Software Distribution

Gulf Software Distribution (GSD) is a value-added distributor of software products that helps its channel partners in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain expand market reach and drive sustainable business growth. Headquartered in Dubai, the company was set up by Gulf Business Machines (GBM), one of the largest providers of end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Currently, GSD is the largest IBM distributor in the Gulf region. Working across a broad range of market sectors, the company is ideally equipped to assist its partners with industry-specific opportunities. You can find out more on GSD's website or LinkedIn.

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. With over a decade of experience supporting counter-terrorism efforts, Vehere Network Detection and Response solutions now protect critical infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, telecom providers, financial institutions, and smart cities worldwide.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/5395985/Vehere__Logo.jpg

