Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in IoT-driven vending and self-service kiosks, and a leader in automated retail today announced that the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office has granted two patents designed to accelerate large-scale rollouts and enhance uptime across unattended retail networks.

The newly issued patents are:

* Automatic Over-the-Air Configuration System (UK Patent No. GB2617240A), which delivers truly zero-touch provisioning pushing software updates, security patches and custom configurations remotely to each kiosk.

* Dynamic Multi-Mode Operation Engine (UK Patent No. GB2617241A), which lets machines switch seamlessly between online/offline, cash/cashless and tailored dispense workflows based on real-time connectivity, location or user preference.Vendekin's zero-touch Configuration System slashes on-site setup time by up to 70%, allowing enterprises to deploy hundreds of kiosks in days rather than weeks and dramatically reducing installation costs. Meanwhile, the Multi-Mode Engine guarantees uninterrupted service by automatically failing over to offline mode during network outages, so machines remain live 24/7 without manual intervention. Together, these innovations offer unmatched operational flexibility, supporting diverse payment methods, customizable dispense logic, and location-aware workflows from busy airports and shopping malls to remote campuses and industrial sites.

"These patents mark a watershed moment in unattended retail," said Aroon Khatter, Co-Founder & CEO of Vendekin Technologies. "With our zero-touch Configuration System, businesses no longer waste resources on manual installs. And our Multi-Mode

Engine ensures every kiosk delivers secure, reliable, customer-centric service--whether it's in a metro mall or an outlying location."

About Vendekin Technologies

Founded in 2016, Vendekin combines hardware-enabled SaaS platforms with patented innovations under its Retrobox and vNetra brands. Operating in more than 15 countries and processing over 30,000 transactions daily, Vendekin empowers retailers, F&B brands and institutions to unlock new revenue streams, optimize operations and delight customers with frictionless, self-service experiences.

Media Contact- Niranjana Jumle niranjana@vendekin.com | Mob: 9561400956

