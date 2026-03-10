NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 10: Versuni India today announced the launch of new manufacturing facilities in Chennai, and Ahmedabad, as part of a major expansion of its existing manufacturing operations in India. The expansion strengthens the company's local production capabilities across high-growth appliance categories while reinforcing its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India.

Also Read | Nikko Natividad, Gil Cuerva, Arron Villaflor and Ron Angeles: The Big 4 Viral Video Scandal Explained.

The expanded facilities will enhance Versuni's production capacity for key categories including Airfryers, Air Purifiers, and kitchen appliances, while supporting the company's broader localisation strategy and improving supply chain efficiency for the Indian market.

The Chennai facility, which spans 12,000 square meters, will continue to serve as an integrated manufacturing hub for kitchen appliances. As part of the expansion, the new facility will include a new Airfryer motor manufacturing line, increasing the overall production capacity.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of March 10, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

With the new plant, the Ahmedabad facility has now doubled in size to more than 15000 square meters of production space. The expansion supports the doubling of Airfryer production capacity per year, while also introducing a new Air Purifier assembly line. The facility also integrates automated and robotic coating lines, plastic injection moulding capabilities, and assembly lines for Airfryers, garment steamers, and air purifiers.

Commenting on the expansion, Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director & CEO, Versuni India, said:, "India continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for home appliances globally. Expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Chennai and Ahmedabad allows us to strengthen localisation, scale production in high-growth categories, and respond faster to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. These investments reflect our long-term commitment to building manufacturing capability in India."

These strategic expansions will enable the company to achieve a complete portfolio of 100% Made in India products, further strengthening their commitment to local manufacturing. Both the facilities combined are expected to generate more than 1000 job opportunities alongside creating indirect employment through supplier and logistics networks over the next three years.

With this expansion across Chennai and Ahmedabad, Versuni continues to strengthen its manufacturing backbone in India while supporting the growing demand for innovative appliances across kitchen, garment care, and air treatment categories. Both manufacturing locations incorporate smart automation and digital manufacturing capabilities, including robotic production systems, automated testing machines, conveyor-based material handling systems, and IoT-enabled monitoring tools, helping improve operational efficiency, quality consistency, and productivity.

About Versuni

Versuni's purpose is turning houses into homes. As a house of home appliances brands, Versuni markets: Philips, Philips Baristina, Philips Walita, Preethi, Senseo, L'OR Barista, Saeco, and Gaggia. With more than 900 patents to its name, Versuni's portfolio spans coffee and kitchen appliances, garment care, climate care, and floor care. Philips, Saeco and Gaggia products are sold under trademark license from Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products under the Philips brand include the Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Handheld Steamer, Air Purifier and AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum. Versuni is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with innovation, manufacturing, and commercial centers across the globe and a footprint in over 100 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)