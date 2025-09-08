VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: VIDAA, the global smart TV operating system powering millions of connected devices worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with RunnTV, India's fast growing streaming technology and content platform, to launch TV Channels -- the company's Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform -- in India bringing its premium FAST experience to millions of Indian viewers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for VIDAA as it strengthens its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing streaming markets. TV Channels, launching in India in September this year, will bring together an extensive lineup of premium global and regional channels across entertainment, movies, music, lifestyle, kids, and infotainment -- offering Indian audiences a 100% free, high-quality streaming experience directly on VIDAA-powered smart TVs.

Highlights of TV Channels in India

- Diverse Channel Lineup: A carefully curated mix of international favorites and popular Indian regional channels, delivering content that resonates with audiences across languages and genres.

- Seamless Viewing Experience: Powered by VIDAA's cutting-edge operating system, the platform ensures smooth navigation, instant channel switching, and superior streaming performance.

- Completely Free for Viewers: Enjoy unlimited entertainment on VIDAA-powered TVs with zero subscription costs, supported by a premium ad-supported model.

- Scalable Monetization for Partners: The partnership creates new opportunities for brands, advertisers, and content creators through precision-based targeting and programmatic ad integrations.

A Strategic Partnership Driving Innovation

The collaboration between VIDAA and RunnTV extends beyond content aggregation, encompassing technology integration, distribution, and monetization strategies to ensure sustained growth and audience engagement.

RunnTV, with its deep knowledge of the Indian streaming ecosystem and expertise in OTT technology solutions, will play a pivotal role in helping VIDAA localize its offering, onboard top regional channels, and maximize ad monetization opportunities across the Indian market.

Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA, said:"India is one of the most vibrant and rapidly growing streaming markets in the world. With TV Channels, we're bringing Indian viewers a fresh, premium, and free FAST experience at scale. This launch is a great example of what's possible when strong partnerships come together. RunnTV's deep local expertise, combined with our global platform and long-term vision, shows the power of building something meaningful--together."

Manish Sinha, Founder & CEO of RunnTV, added:"We are excited to partner with VIDAA on the launch of VIDAA Channels in India. At RunnTV, we've built strong relationships with regional broadcasters, global content providers, and advertisers, and our technology-first approach makes us the perfect partner to help VIDAA scale its FAST strategy in India. Together, we aim to create a compelling, free streaming destination that connects audiences, content, and brands seamlessly."

About VIDAA

Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 30 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA's platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes. The company continues to innovate by investing in long-term software support, keeping its devices current with the latest advancements in smart TV technology.

About RunnTV

RunnTV is India's first independent FAST platform offering a growing catalog of free, ad-supported content to its viewers with a premium experience across devices. Leveraging its innovative streaming solutions and expertise in FAST, OTT technology, and monetization, RunnTV empowers content owners, brands, and viewers alike to thrive in the digital entertainment ecosystem.

