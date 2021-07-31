Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI/PNN): Vieroots Wellness Solutions, the innovative health-tech startup founded a year back, has launched a breakthrough formulation against Chronic Inflammation, which is increasingly being recognized by medical research as the common and root cause of various lifestyle diseases.

Vieroots' Founder, Sajeev Nair, a renowned biohacker, wellness evangelist, and bestselling author, said, "This is the first time that two of the most potent natural anti-inflammatory compounds - Curcumin of 95 per cent purity and MCT Oil - have been combined to form a powerful yet safe formulation to strike at the root cause of lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, etc."

Researchers at Vieroots had worked for over 2 years to come up with this unique formulation, Curcumin Latte, which is doubly powerful and effective as it is a 2-in-1 formula that delivers Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Oxidant effects in one easy to use the product.

Vieroots Co-Founder & CEO Aditya Narayan said, "Our advanced technology has converted MCT Oil to powder form and also made Curcumin partially water-soluble so that you can make a delicious health beverage from its convenient sachet presentation. "

The product is based on the emerging medical consensus that, unlike earlier thought, most lifestyle diseases have a common root and pathway, which is Systemic Chronic Inflammation (SCI). Explains Dr Biju KS, Senior Medical Officer at Vieroots, "Whether it is cancer, heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, autoimmune disease, arthritis, or Alzheimer's, it all starts with inflammation at the cellular level."

This discovery is called 'The Inflammation Theory of Disease' in medical research. While several factors can contribute to the development of inflammation, the main factor is an unhealthy diet. But says, Sajeev Nair, "Fortunately, it is also the easiest factor to correct, by avoiding inflammatory foods and including anti-inflammatory foods."

While many natural foods like fruits and vegetables have anti-inflammatory properties, certain natural compounds stand out for their exceptional efficacy in keeping chronic inflammation at bay or in control. Explains Sajeev Nair, "There are only certain natural compounds that are therapeutic-class molecules against chronic inflammation, and which are also safe for daily use."

However, simply ingesting the most commercially available Curcumin supplements and MCT Oil may not deliver the desired benefits in fighting systemic chronic inflammation. This is because of shortfalls in purity, dosage, and bioavailability.

Vieroots has now filled this gap in the nutraceuticals market with Curcumin Latte. The company which formulates only scientifically validated supplements has designed this product to best harness the anti-inflammatory power of these proven compounds.

Curcumin, which is the most important bioactive compound in turmeric, is arguably one of the most studied plant compounds because of its numerous health benefits. Multiple research studies at Western universities have identified the countless benefits of Curcumin against many lifestyle diseases which are mediated through its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity.

MCT Oil is derived from Coconut Oil but is quite different from it due to the density of MCTs or Medium Chain Triglycerides. MCT Oil can jumpstart your body's fat-burning processes, and that is why MCT-rich foods are the centerpieces of the recently popular ketogenic or 'keto' diet. However, to reap the full benefits of MCTs, you need to take the MCT-rich MCT Oil itself.

VierootsCurcumin Latte ensures the bioavailability of Curcumin through the presence of Piperine (derived from black pepper) and MCT Oil, as Curcumin is best absorbed and utilized by the body along with fat.

