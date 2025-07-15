Indian customers can now reserve their preferred VinFast electric SUV either at VinFast showrooms or through the company's official website

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 15: Following a successful debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, VinFast Auto India -- the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle leader VinFast -- has officially opened bookings today for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, across the Indian market.

Also Read | Aadhaar Free Update: Government Requests Parents to Update Children's Aadhaar Biometrics Between Age 5-7, Free of Cost.

These models will be officially launched for public sale in August, following the inauguration of the company's plant in Thoothukudi, with deliveries to follow subsequently.

Indian customers can now reserve their preferred VinFast electric SUV either at VinFast showrooms or through the company's official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of INR 21 000.

Also Read | Realme C71 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

Designed to deliver global-quality electric mobility solutions tailored for Indian roads and consumer needs, the VF 7 and VF 6 offer impressive real-world range on a single charge. Both models are engineered for convenience, whether for daily city commutes, intercity travel, or weekend getaways -- addressing range anxiety while delivering comfort, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

The vehicles will be assembled locally at VinFast's upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India as a critical market and future EV production hub.

Model Highlights

* VF 7: A dynamic electric SUV featuring a spacious premium interior, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), large touchscreen, connected car technologies, panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, and signature LED lighting.

* VF 6: Family-oriented and stylish, the VF 6 combines premium comfort with Level 2 ADAS, an intuitive infotainment system, connected features, signature lighting, and a panoramic roof -- designed for everyday practicality and smart driving.

Speaking on the Pre-Booking announcement, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, sai,: "We are deeply encouraged by the overwhelming support from Indian consumers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It reaffirmed the country's readiness and enthusiasm for sustainable mobility solutions. The VF 6 and VF 7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we're confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring."

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, forming a robust 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) ecosystem. The initial set of dealerships will be established in key urban and emerging EV markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

The company has also announced partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to create a reliable, nationwide charging and after-sales service network. These strategic collaborations will offer real-time charging access, AI-driven diagnostics, and integrated digital platforms to support VinFast's fast-growing customer base and EV infrastructure.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company specializing in battery recycling, rare metal recovery, and end-of-life battery repurposing. This collaboration marks a significant step toward building an integrated, circular battery value chain in India -- reinforcing VinFast's mission to enable a greener future through responsible innovation.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e- scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)