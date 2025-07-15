New Delhi, July 15: Realme has launched its new entry-level smartphone, the Realme C71, today in India. The C71 comes with a slim design and several features. The smartphone maker said, "Realme C71 has passed the MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock resistance test, which includes multi-angle drop tests, high-intensity impact tests, and other high-standards durability tests." The Realme C71 price in India starts at INR 7,699.

The Realme C71 also comes with a large battery and brings the "Pulse light" on the rear. The smartphone supports advanced tools like Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, and AI Image Matting. The Realme C71 5G is available in two colour options, which are Sea Blue and Obsidian Black. It features an ultra-slim design, measuring 7.94mm in thickness. Despite its slim profile, the phone weighs approximately 201 gm. iQOO Z10R Launch in India on July 24; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme C71 Specifications and Features

The Realme C71 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and offers up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera of the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP lens powered with an OV13B sensor. The device comes with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. The C71 also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme C71 features a 6,300mAh battery and supports 15W VOOC charging. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch in India on July 19; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme C71 Price in India

Realme C71 price in India starts at INR 7,699 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The higher-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 8,699. Both versions offer budget-friendly options for users and the smartphones are available for purchase on the official Realme website.

