New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing a paradigm shift to put Growth District Faridabad on the global map, one of the country's leading office and infrastructure group, Viridian RED has tied up with the RPS Group's Infinia development project to establish WTC Faridabad.

Industry experts are excited at this new development and are confident that the currently under-construction Infinia project shall now move forward with positive intent and be a true milestone for the macro region. The development comes with the expectation from WTC of replicating its global success by utilizing the immense growth potential in the region and emerge as the singular landmark in South NCR region.

The global brand had been in talks with various government bodies and signed various MoU's to promote Faridabad as Growth District Faridabad. Recently, Faridabad has witnessed rapid infrastructure developments and the global partnership is all set to create a multiplier effect on the region's growth as a megacity.

"We are extremely positive of this initial step in synergy with the RPS Group as it is the right time for all stakeholders to accelerate efforts and unlock the myriad opportunities that exist in this micro market. Faridabad has seen rapid infrastructure growth and carries all necessary elements to become a major the financial hub of the future. The global network of World Trade Centers has a proven track record in amplifying growth in respective locations and the project will undoubtedly play a transformational role towards job creation and open the doors of Faridabad for companies and investors," said Ashwani Kapoor, Jt. President Customer Engagement & Distribution Viridian RED.

Growth District Faridabad is fast emerging as a key trade hub. The region is already home to over 3000 manufacturing units and enjoys the presence of many well-known global companies. It is an integral part of upcoming economic corridors, including the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project (DMIC) - a planned industrial development project between Delhi and Mumbai.

The development will attract more investors, industries, and companies which will generate revenue and employment opportunities. Strategically located on NH2 and immediately abutting South Delhi, this mega project further enjoys excellent connectivity from three of India's highest job-creating cities namely Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. The development will catapult growth and investment opportunities for local and domestic players with state-of-the-art features like world-class technology, benchmark designing, and high-quality services.

"Our tie-up with the Viridian Group will play a pivotal role to bolster Faridabad's position as an upcoming commercial destination in the country as well as across the globe. Our existing stakeholders are excited at this opportunity to partner with a global player, and we expect our Infinia project to finally realize its full potential, while the project creates a huge positive impact on the region's micro-economy and emerges as its prime destination," said R C Gupta, Managing Director, RPS Group, the developers of the Infinia Project.

"We have strategically kept front towers with us and are planning a theme-based retail and business services to compliment the overall development and make it a future destination. Coupled with the aggressive push of the state government on infrastructural development, it is likely to give Faridabad large access to global corporates all over the world," Gupta added.

With the upcoming WTC Faridabad, investors, companies, users, residents, and other stakeholders are expected to leverage benefits from a global association of World Trade Centers that represent a network of active and planned locations in 318 cities in 88 countries that work to create a competitive advantage for businesses conducting international trade and the establishment.

