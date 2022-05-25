Dallas (Texas) [US], May 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Vision Impact Institute (VII) is pleased to join a partnership that brings eye care services to vulnerable populations in Panama. The partnership includes Lions Club Penonome, Panama, Universidad Especializada de las Americas (UDELAS) Panama, The School of Optometry at Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Vision for Life - Essilor, Optometry Giving Sight and VOSH International. Together these groups will conduct comprehensive eye exams, provide glasses, diagnose vision problems, gather data, and create awareness of vision health for approximately 1,500 people in Panama City's Guna Nega community.

The native groups represent 12 per cent of Panama's population. The Guna Nega make up 20 per cent of this population and have limited access to and awareness of vision care services.

Also Read | Umran Malik, Team India Pacer, Meets Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Panama has an estimated 570,000 people with correctable vision loss. This creates a social and economic impact on all populations, including those that are vulnerable," says Judith Williams, Program Manager, The Americas, VII. "The goal of this collaboration of NGOs, academics, and philanthropists - reaching those who may have no other opportunity to see well - speaks volumes to our commitment to creating a world that prioritizes good vision for all. The VII is thrilled to be a part of this change."

"In addition to providing humanitarian services, the data obtained will allow us to determine the characteristics of refractive errors and visual health of this community," say Drs. Hector Santiago and Damaris Pagan, coordinators of the seven-day visit that includes faculty and students from the School of Optometry of the Inter American University of Puerto Rico.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T Pro & Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Eng. Mario Him, District D-1 past Governor of the Lions of Panama, agrees: "This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Lions, together with other collaborators, to serve the visual health needs of the most vulnerable communities in Panama."

The project will run through the end of 2022.

Vision Impact Institute

The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)