Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): GATE Results were announced on 16th March 2023 and Jayadeep More a student of VisionGATE from Mumbai has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the All India Rank 1 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE CS). GATE is a highly competitive exam that tests the candidates' knowledge and skills in engineering and science.

Having surpassed thousands of other candidates from all over India to secure the top position in the GATE examination, this is an incredible accomplishment for both Jayadeep and VisionGATE; an Institute that has helped more than 200 students to achieve their IIT dreams. It is a proud moment for VisionGATE and Jayadeep today. Speaking about his achievement, Mr Jayadeep More said, "I am delighted to have secured the All India Rank 1 in the GATE examination. I have always aspired for a good GATE rank. After my first attempt in 2022 I realised the need for coaching. Since the All India Rank 1 holder 2021, Jaydeep Pawar, was from my college, during an interview with him, he mentioned about VisionGATE, and I am so glad I pursued that advice. The success I have received today is thanks to RSV Sir and VisionGATE."

VisionGATE is proud to have a student of such calibre and congratulates Jayadeep More on his achievement. VisionGATE believes that this achievement will inspire other students to strive for excellence and achieve their goals.

Poonam Singh, Chief Managing Director of VisionGATE, said, "We started VisionGATE Institute in the year 2017 with a vision to give students a genuine opportunity to get into premium Indian institutes. Till now VisionGATE has helped more than 200 students to accomplish their IIT dreams. We have managed to give astonishing results over the last few years with AIR 2 in 2020, AIR 1 in 2021 and now AIR 1 yet again in 2023. With our result-driven approach, we have been overwhelmed with students across the country reaching out to us with the intent of enrolling with VisionGATE and to make the journey smoother, we have now launched our App on 23rd February, 2023 and we will now be catering Pan-India and making the IIT dream come true for many more in the years to come. Our mission is to develop innovative and ethical future leaders capable of managing change and transformation in a globally competitive environment and to advance the theory and practice of Technology."

VisionGATE is India's leading institute when it comes to coaching students for IES, GATE and PSU in CS/IT, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering branches. Our expert teaching staff, strong foundation, advanced resources and persistent support to students is what sets us apart from others. We take every possible step to provide our students with the best experience while preparing for IES, PSU and GATE and together lead them to success. We stand apart from our counterparts because of our unique approach towards GATE training.

Know more about VisionGATE at www.visiongate.in.

