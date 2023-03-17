New Delhi, March 17 : Tech giant Microsoft is bullish with the advent of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era. Microsoft is going big not only with the OpenAI’s ChatGPT and now GPT-4, it is also pushing to integrate AI into the lives of the daily technology users and make the best use of it.

Microsoft has launched the 365 Copilot for its Office package and 365 apps during its ‘Future of Work’ event. Copilot is aimed at amplifying workspace productivity tools empowered with generative AI. Let’s find out how it aims to help millions of Microsoft Office users across the globe. GPT-4 Released: What’s New in OpenAI's Latest AI Model and How Is It Different From ChatGPT? Here’s All You Need To Know.

Microsoft Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams & More :

Microsoft’s Copilot aims to integrate the core power of AI tech into the company’s 365 apps, though natural language to offer very engaging and rewarding user experience for individuals as well as business needs. Microsoft Announces ChatGPT Now Available in Azure OpenAI Service for Preview.

As per Microsoft, the new Copilot will help the users boost their creativity, tap into unknown productivity and enhance their skills. CEO Satya Nadella, while releasing the new AI powered feature said that “Copilot is designed to remove the drudgery from a daily task at work to rediscover the joy of creation,” said company’s latest offering. As per Nadella, Microsoft 365 Copilot has been integrated into the productivity apps to will help millions of users who’s daily work depends on applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook and more.

Copilot Let's You Drive - You Are the Pilot

Copilot is what it says, it is there to assist you in your work, where you are in charge, always. With Copilot, the tools become easier and help you to do things better and unleash your potential and get the best possible output.

As per the company, Copilot is not merely about autonomous creation that is not intuitive. Copilot tries to learn the way the user users the application and helps the user to enhance their work productivity and creativity. Hence, here the tool tries to learn the users and not the other way around, as we’ve known so far.

In terms of the Office apps, with the Copilot, users don’t need to worry about writer’s block when writing, editing, or summarising text content in Word. You can be more expressive in PowerPoint with the ability to transform their ideas and concepts into a designed presentation with the use of simple natural language commands. Users can analyse better, identify trends, and create crisp and professional visualisations in Excel. For Outlook users, synthesizing and managing inbox to handle time consuming tasks will get easier, while communication will be improves, and on Teams, Copilot will help to make meetings more seamless and productive with real-time summaries and more.

Meanwhile, the 360 Copilot is also empowering the low-code platform – Microsoft Power, where it will help the developers across skill levels to expedite and enhance development of applications with Power Apps.

Microsoft Copilot To Harness AI power For 365 Apps :

Discover a new way of working with Microsoft 365 Copilot—next-generation AI capabilities embedded in the Microsoft 365 apps you use every day. Learn more: https://t.co/fqTtN1tRVQ pic.twitter.com/gNjCQfGkdz — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) March 16, 2023

Simply put, Microsoft apps are claimed to have now become smarter and more helpful with the integration of the large language model into them. So, Copilot lets you use the well-known Microsoft Office applications and more with much more ease, while enhancing both creativity and productivity by just using commands in natural language or simple text commands. Working should really become fun with Copilot.

