Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, has recently showcased its revolutionary yeast protein solutions and products at the 2025 Vitafoods India which was held from February 5 to 7 in Mumbai. Under the theme of "Discover the Values of Yeast for Human Health," Angel Yeast showcased its flagship product AngeoPro, which offers a new and inclusive protein choice to global consumers.

At the tradeshow, Angel Yeast's exhibition captivated audiences and industry partners with a series of interactive activities and immersive experience. AngeoPro, the premium yeast protein known for high digestibility, comprehensive amino acid profile and sustainability credentials, drew significant attention from nutrition brands, health professionals, distributors as well as visitors seeking innovative health solutions. A sampling zone offered firsthand experience for attendees to taste AngeoPro-infused beverages and explore its neutral flavor and versatile applications in functional foods and sports nutrition.

Angel Yeast is committed to the strategy of bringing yeast protein to the family dining tables. It continues to expand market share in Asia Pacific and collaborates with leading food manufacturers. To date, the yeast protein products are exported to over 40 countries and regions that are widely used in the production of protein powder, protein bar, dietary supplements, sports beverage, and vegan foods.

"Angel Yeast's yeast protein contains 80 percent protein content that's equal to plant-based protein. It's an economical and environmental-friendly new protein material that can serve as an alternate to whey protein. We aim to further improve the protein content to 85 percent and push to popularize it into everyday life," said Li Ku, Senior Engineer and Deputy General Manager of Protein Nutrition and Seasoning Technology Center.

Angel Yeast is committed to make premium yeast protein affordable to more people, and it already boasts a price advantage comparing to whey protein. Large-scale production will boost yeast protein's competitiveness comparing to other high-quality vegetarian proteins. Angel Yeast's industrial yeast protein production project at Baiyang Yichang will boost an annual output of 11,000 tons, which is expected to go into production in 2025.

"From the lab to dining table, Angel Yeast is breaking the protein material market pattern to innovative, upgrade and popularize nutrition for all. We will continue to advance R&D, manufacturing techniques and boost yeast protein production efficiency to bring more affordable products to consumers, and build a sustainable future," said Li Ku.

