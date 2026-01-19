StarFishGlobal Communications LLP

New Delhi [India], January 19: Vive Cosmetics has announced the launch of Clariteens, a skincare brand created exclusively for children and teenagers, under the leadership of Prerna Singla, Founder of Vive Cosmetics, Mefoh Healthcare & Clariteens. The launch marks the company's entry into focused, age-appropriate skincare. It is an emerging category in India as awareness grows around early skin health and safe skincare practices.

Also Read | Banks Likely To Remain Closed on January 27 As Employee Unions Call for Nationwide Strike Demanding 5-Day Work Week.

The development of Clariteens also incorporated inputs from its intended audience, with the active involvement of Arshiya, Prerna Singla's daughter, who contributed as a young entrepreneur during the brand-building process. Her perspective helped shape packaging sensibilities, content creation ideas, and overall communication clarity, ensuring the brand resonates authentically with children and teenagers while remaining reassuring and credible for parents.

Clariteens has been developed to address a growing concern among parents and experts i.e children and teenagers increasingly using adult skincare products and harsh chemical actives at an early age. Influenced by social media trends and misinformation, this early exposure often leads to over-treatment and long-term damage to the skin barrier. Clariteens responds with formulations designed specifically for young, developing skin, rather than repurposed adult products or adapted global formulas. Developed and manufactured directly by Vive Cosmetics, Clariteens is a manufacturer-led brand that maintains complete end-to-end control over formulation, ingredient selection, safety testing, quality standards, and pricing. Each product is the result of months of research and development, including ingredient screening, safety validation, and stability testing, with a clear focus on protecting the developing skin barrier and avoiding unnecessary harsh actives.

Also Read | ‘Chup Kar Bs*k’: Viral Video Claims Arshdeep Singh Abuses After Spectator Made Disrespectful Comments at India Pacer During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

The brand is led by Prerna Singla, who has been personally involved in identifying the category gap and guiding research, formulation decisions, and safety standards. "Children's skin is fundamentally different from adult skin as it is still developing and far more sensitive to over-treatment. Clariteens was built on the belief that early skincare should be preventive and protective, not corrective. Much like early nutrition, early skincare habits shape long-term skin health," says Prerna Singla.

Clariteens also aims to create awareness around essential yet often overlooked aspects of early skincare, including kids' sunscreen and early acne care. In India, these needs are frequently ignored or addressed using adult products, despite children being exposed daily to high levels of UV radiation, pollution, dust, sweat, and environmental stress. Formulated specifically for Indian skin types and climatic conditions, Clariteens products are designed to support barrier care, protection, and balance rather than aggressive correction. The formulations account for India's humid, high-heat environment, ensuring suitability for daily, repeat use. All Clariteens products follow a safety-first approach, with carefully selected ingredients suitable for regular use on young skin. Manufacturing takes place in certified facilities, adhering to stringent hygiene and quality protocols. The focus remains on long-term skin health rather than short-term cosmetic outcomes. By combining Vive Cosmetics' manufacturing expertise with a founder-driven vision and a preventive skincare philosophy, Clariteens aims to redefine early skincare in India by shifting the focus from correction to care and from trends to trust.

About Clariteens

Clariteens is an Indian skincare and beauty brand made for kids and teens (ages 4-16). The products are gentle, dermatologist-tested, vegan and cruelty-free products using clean, non-toxic ingredients designed especially for young, sensitive skin and Indian conditions. From daily care to age-appropriate beauty, Clariteens helps build safe skincare habits and confident self-care, right from the start.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by StarFishGlobal Communications LLP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)