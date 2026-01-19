A video involving Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has surfaced on social media, claiming a heated verbal exchange between the bowler and a member of the crowd. The incident appears to have occurred on Sunday, 18 January, during the series-deciding third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium. The footage, which has since gone viral, appears to show the 26-year-old reacting to disrespectful comments made by a spectator while he was stationed near the boundary ropes. India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 Full Schedule.

According to the social media clip, the confrontation took place during the first innings while New Zealand were batting. Arshdeep, who returned to the starting XI after missing the first two matches of the series, seemed to take offence at personal remarks directed toward him, leading to a sharp verbal retort that was captured by nearby fans.

The clip shows Arshdeep frustrated with the disrespectful comments made at him as he confronted the individual, reportedly using a common Hindi expletive to tell the spectator to remain quiet. Arshdeep Singh Shows Heartwarming Gesture; Star Cricketer Touches Feet of Elderly Fan, Keeps Photo-Request (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video of Arshdeep Singh

A fan crossed the limit 🤬😡 During the India vs New Zealand match, Arshdeep Singh was fielding near the boundary - A fan from the stands kept saying something inappropriate. Then, Arshdeep gave him a sharp reply—watch it yourself. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/dAvVUbGB6H — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 18, 2026

Despite the off-field altercation, Arshdeep Singh delivered a significant performance with the ball. He finished with figures of 3 for 63 in his 10 overs, providing crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

However, his efforts were not enough to prevent New Zealand from posting a formidable 328. India ultimately fell short in the chase, losing the match by 41 runs. The defeat resulted in a 2-1 series loss, marking the first time the Black Caps have ever won an ODI series on Indian soil.

