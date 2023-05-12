New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): Vivson Games Pvt. Ltd., a leading online gaming company, was felicitated as the "Top Emerging Brand of Online Gaming '' at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2023. The award recognizes the company's efforts and contributions in the field of online gaming, as well as its commitment to excellence and innovation. The GEA2023 award was presented to the CEO of the company, Vivek Siddharth & Sonal Agarwal, by the stunning Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The company was honored with the award based on its exceptional performance and achievements in the field of online gaming.

The company has created a wide range of exciting and engaging games that has captivated the imagination of players worldwide. The company's commitment to innovation and creativity has helped it stay ahead of the competition and establish itself as a leader in the online gaming industry. Speaking about the award, Vivek Siddharth & Sonal Agarwal said, "We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of online gaming. At Vivson Games Pvt Ltd, we strive to create games that are not only fun and engaging but also challenging and rewarding. We believe that online gaming has the power to connect people from different parts of the world and bring them together in a fun and exciting way."

The Global Excellence Awards 2023, organized by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh, recognizes the efforts and contributions made by various businesses and organizations in different fields, including healthcare, wellness, education, finance, technology, etc. The event brings together industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs from around the world to celebrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields.

Vivson Games Pvt Ltd has a team of highly skilled and experienced game developers who work tirelessly to create games that are not only entertaining but also technically sound and visually appealing. The company's commitment to quality and excellence has earned it a loyal fan base who appreciate its attention to detail and commitment to creating the best possible gaming experience. One of the key factors that sets the company apart from its competitors is its focus on creating games that are accessible to a wide range of players. The company has created games that are easy to play and understand, yet challenging enough to keep players engaged and motivated. The company is poised to continue its growth and success in the years to come, as it continues to create exciting and engaging games that captivate the imagination of players around the world.

