New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its partnership with Cisco to boost its network infrastructure which will provide faster, more reliable internet connections for high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video calls and everyday browsing to the users.

The move will transform Vi's network infrastructure, efficiency, and scalability, all while elevating the user experience for customers across India.

Also Read | Nitish Katara Murder: Supreme Court Grants Convict Vikas Yadav Interim Bail Till May 8 To Meet Ailing Mother.

As part of this collaboration, Vi will deploy a cutting-edge Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco, the company said in a release.

By integrating Cisco's MPLS solution, Vi will bolster reliability and robustness of its network infrastructure.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This collaboration will also enable Vi to efficiently manage high volumes of data traffic, offering consumers and businesses an improved level of network performance and stability, the release said.

With these advancements, consumers will enjoy faster, more reliable internet connections for high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video calls and everyday browsing, the release said.

For businesses, from startups to large enterprises, the network will offer secure, seamless connectivity that powers daily operations, enhances productivity and supports the demands of a digital-first world.

This improved network performance will ensure that both consumers and businesses can rely on Vi for consistent and high-quality digital experiences.

By leveraging Cisco's advanced networking solutions, Vi will be able to further streamline network operations, reduce costs, and accelerate service innovation through dynamic, software-driven management.

"Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of network technology," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vi.

"Cisco's proven expertise in MPLS solutions will empower our network to automate critical network functions, optimize traffic management, and rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This robust transport network is designed to meet the challenges of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. This project highlights the power of combining robust technology with forward-thinking vision."

"Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is essential for seamless connectivity. With Cisco's IP / MPLS solutions, Vi can deliver faster, more reliable and scalable digital experiences across India. Our collaboration with Vi is powering a future-ready network, one that meets the evolving needs of users," said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider - EMEA, Cisco. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)